CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce the Company will be attending Natural Products Expo West taking place on March 3-7, 2020 in Anaheim, California.

This year at Natural Products Expo West, CBD Unlimited will display its premium products as well as the Company’s latest products in the Food and Beverage Program at Booth #H803. CBD Unlimited is constantly looking for opportunities like ECRM to connect with other leaders in this unique marketplace. The rising global demand for hemp-based products demonstrates a promising future for the CBD industry which the Company plans to be part of for the long term.

A new bipartisan bill was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives in previous weeks, allowing more flexibility for companies in the CBD and food markets. The House Agriculture Committee amended the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C) so companies could place labels on food-related items.

“We are delighted to be joining Expo West this year. We are looking forward to fortifying our relationships with major retailers and establishing new connections between emerging retailers and brands who have been shaping and impacting the industry for decades,” commented CBD Unlimited’s CEO and Chairman, Todd Davis. “This unique event highlights the importance of community engagement as well as ethical and sustainable business practices, which is something we seek to provide every day. We will be meeting with several leading brands and retailers while presenting our products that are currently in over 5,000 stores nationwide.”

Natural Products Expo West is the world's largest natural and organic products event, gathering an inspired community of more than 86,000 attendees from 136 countries, all working to drive positive change in the CPG and organic wellness industry.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.3% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Website: www.cbdunlimited.com

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc. Todd Davis Chairman & CEO InvestorRelations@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.