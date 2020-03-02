DevOps Certification Service Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025
Description
The term DevOps originates from development and operations, both combined to create the concept DevOps. The software development process includes aspects such as collaboration, automation, communication, measurement, and integration of information technology professionals and software developers. DevOps is a combination of various practices with the help of different technological tools and technologies. The emergence of DevOps has evolved from the concepts of “agile operations” and “agile system administration.”
Increased usage and rapid adoption of technologically enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets favor use of applications. One of the major primary driver of the DevOps certification service market is growing demand for application development.
This report focuses on the global DevOps Certification Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DevOps Certification Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
KnowledgeHut
PEOPLECERT
Red Hat
Neoskills
...
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Research Methodology and Key Players
The various research methods are used by the market experts in the DevOps Certification Service market report to gather the overall information about the XDevOps Certification Service market at various levels. The report contains information collected through primary and secondary sources. The SWOT analysis is also conducted in the global report. The names and the description of the key players and companies are mentioned in the market report. The challenges faced by the key players are described with the various solutions in the global report to provide the guideline and direction for the various new players.
