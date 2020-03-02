Vehicle Tracking Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Vehicle Tracking -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle Tracking Industry

Description

A vehicle tracking system combines the use of automatic vehicle location in individual vehicles with software that collects these fleet data for a comprehensive picture of vehicle locations.

Modern vehicle tracking systems commonly use GPS or GLONASS technology for locating the vehicle, but other types of automatic vehicle location technology can also be used. Vehicle information can be viewed on electronic maps via the Internet or specialized software. Urban public transit authorities are an increasingly common user of vehicle tracking systems, particularly in large cities.

In 2018, the global Vehicle Tracking market size was 6420 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study



Calamp

CarTrack

Fleetistics

Fleetmatics

Garmin

Geotab

Maestro Wireless Solutions

Meitrack Group

Mio

Navotar

Nextraq

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Cars

Logistics

Construction

Fleet Management

Two-wheeler Tracking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Research Methodology and Key Players

The various research methods are used by the market experts in the Vehicle Tracking market report to gather the overall information about the XVehicle Tracking market at various levels. The report contains information collected through primary and secondary sources. The SWOT analysis is also conducted in the global report. The names and the description of the key players and companies are mentioned in the market report. The challenges faced by the key players are described with the various solutions in the global report to provide the guideline and direction for the various new players.

Continued...

