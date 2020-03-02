Vehicle Tracking Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle Tracking Industry
Description
A vehicle tracking system combines the use of automatic vehicle location in individual vehicles with software that collects these fleet data for a comprehensive picture of vehicle locations.
Modern vehicle tracking systems commonly use GPS or GLONASS technology for locating the vehicle, but other types of automatic vehicle location technology can also be used. Vehicle information can be viewed on electronic maps via the Internet or specialized software. Urban public transit authorities are an increasingly common user of vehicle tracking systems, particularly in large cities.
In 2018, the global Vehicle Tracking market size was 6420 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vehicle Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Calamp
CarTrack
Fleetistics
Fleetmatics
Garmin
Geotab
Maestro Wireless Solutions
Meitrack Group
Mio
Navotar
Nextraq
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Private Cars
Logistics
Construction
Fleet Management
Two-wheeler Tracking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Research Methodology and Key Players
The various research methods are used by the market experts in the Vehicle Tracking market report to gather the overall information about the XVehicle Tracking market at various levels. The report contains information collected through primary and secondary sources. The SWOT analysis is also conducted in the global report. The names and the description of the key players and companies are mentioned in the market report. The challenges faced by the key players are described with the various solutions in the global report to provide the guideline and direction for the various new players.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vehicle Tracking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wired
1.4.3 Wireless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vehicle Tracking Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Private Cars
1.5.3 Logistics
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Fleet Management
1.5.6 Two-wheeler Tracking
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Vehicle Tracking Market Size
2.2 Vehicle Tracking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vehicle Tracking Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Vehicle Tracking Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
...
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Calamp
12.1.1 Calamp Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vehicle Tracking Introduction
12.1.4 Calamp Revenue in Vehicle Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Calamp Recent Development
12.2 CarTrack
12.2.1 CarTrack Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vehicle Tracking Introduction
12.2.4 CarTrack Revenue in Vehicle Tracking Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CarTrack Recent Development
12.3 Fleetistics
12.4 Fleetmatics
12.5 Garmin
12.6 Geotab
12.7 Maestro Wireless Solutions
12.8 Meitrack Group
12.9 Mio
12.10 Navotar
12.11 Nextraq
