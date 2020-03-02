Global Pain Relief Patches Market 2020 Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2025 - 360 Market Updates

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Pain Relief Patches” market report 2020 - 2025 offers a far-reaching analysis of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied different geographical areas and presented a competitive scenario to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors to determine emerging economies. These insights offered in the Pain Relief Patches report would benefit market players to formulate strategies for the future and gain a strong position in the global Pain Relief Patches market growth.

About Pain Relief Patches Market Size: -

Pain relief patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive.



Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce Pain Relief Patches, with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into Pain Relief Patches industry.



The classification of Pain Relief Patches includes Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Indomethacin Patches, Counter-Irritant Patches, Fentanyl Patches and other, and the proportion of Counter-Irritant Patches in 2016 is about 34.8%.



Transdermal pain-relieving patches frequently contain lidocaine and can promise pain relief from chronic symptoms. The over-the-counter topical pain patches listed below are ideal for providing temporary relief for mild to moderate pain symptoms. These medicated adhesive patches typically come in two varieties of analgesic patches: counter-irritant and fentanyl patches.



China region is the largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, with a production market share nearly 39.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, enjoying production market share nearly 29.9% in 2016.



China is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following China, North America is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 16.6%.



Market competition is intense. Hisamitsu, Mylan, Johnson & Johnson, Actavis, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.



The Global Pain Relief Patches market is valued at 4720 million USD in 2018 and will reach 7980 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Pain Relief Patches market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Pain Relief Patches market forecast (2020 - 2025): -

Hisamitsu

Mylan

Johnson & Johnson

Actavis

Lingrui

Teikoku Seiyaku

Sanofi

Novartis

Qizheng

Endo

Huarun 999

GSK

Haw Par

Nichiban

Mentholatum Company

Laboratoires Genevrier

BLUE-EMU

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: -

Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Indomethacin Patches

Counter-Irritant Patches

Fentanyl Patches

Other

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Pain Relief Patches market for each application, including: -

OTC

Rx

This report studies the global market size of Pain Relief Patches in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Pain Relief Patches in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pain Relief Patches:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of the Pain Relief Patches market?

What are the key factors motivating the Global Pain Relief Patches market?

Who are the key companies in the Pain Relief Patches market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Pain Relief Patches market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Pain Relief Patches market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Pain Relief Patches market?

What are the Pain Relief Patches market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Pain Relief Patches industries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of the Pain Relief Patches market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Pain Relief Patches industries?

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

