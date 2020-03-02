Indium Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Indium Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2020

The major players in the market include Korea Zinc, Dowa, Asahi Holdings, Teck, Umicore, Nyrstar, YoungPoong, PPM Pure Metals GmbH, Doe Run, China Germanium, Guangxi Debang, Zhuzhou Smelter Group, Huludao Zinc Industry, China Tin Group, GreenNovo, Yuguang Gold and Lead, Zhuzhou Keneng, etc.

Global Indium Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

In 2018, primary indium accounts for about 45.5% production share.

Segment by Application

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Other

The ITO holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 71% of the market share.

Global Indium Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Indium market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Indium Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Indium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Indium

1.2 Indium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Indium Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Primary Indium

1.2.3 Secondary Indium

1.3 Indium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Indium Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 ITO

1.3.3 Semiconductor

1.3.4 Solder and Alloys

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Indium Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Indium Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Indium Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Indium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Indium Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Indium Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Indium Business

7.1 Korea Zinc

7.1.1 Korea Zinc Indium Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Indium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Korea Zinc Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dowa

7.2.1 Dowa Indium Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Indium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dowa Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Asahi Holdings

7.3.1 Asahi Holdings Indium Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Indium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Asahi Holdings Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Teck

7.4.1 Teck Indium Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Indium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Teck Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Umicore

7.5.1 Umicore Indium Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Indium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Umicore Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nyrstar

7.6.1 Nyrstar Indium Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Indium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nyrstar Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 YoungPoong

7.7.1 YoungPoong Indium Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Indium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 YoungPoong Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 PPM Pure Metals GmbH

7.8.1 PPM Pure Metals GmbH Indium Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Indium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 PPM Pure Metals GmbH Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Doe Run

7.10 China Germanium

7.11 Guangxi Debang

7.12 Zhuzhou Smelter Group

7.13 Huludao Zinc Industry

7.14 China Tin Group

7.15 GreenNovo

7.16 Yuguang Gold and Lead

7.17 Zhuzhou Keneng

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….





