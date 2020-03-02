Flavors and Fragrances Market Size to Reach USD 38.56 Billion by 2026, Rise in Demand for Scented and Flavored Cosmetics will Help Attract High Revenue, Foresees Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), Robertet Group, Sensient Technologies, Takasago International Corp, Mane, Solvay S.A, Givaudan, Symrise AG, Kerry Group plc, Firmenich SA, T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company and Others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Flavors and Fragrances Market size is prognosticated to reach USD 38.56 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% by 2026. This is attributable to the rapid growth of the food and beverage industry that propelled the demand for new flavors. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Flavors and Fragrances Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Flavors {Natural and Synthetic} and Fragrances {Natural and Synthetic}) By Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Home & Floor Care, Fine Fragrances, and others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the market value stood at USD 26.50 billion in 2018.

Report Highlights

A 360-degree overview of the Flavors and Fragrances Market

Factors boosting, repelling and challenging the market

Detailed segmentation of the market based on factors such as type, application, and geography.

The report also lists the names of key players and strategies adopted by them to compete for the top position in the market

Other Flavors and Fragrances Market trends and opportunities

Notable industry developments and interesting insights into the market.





Request a Sample Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/flavors-and-fragrances-market-102329





Drivers:



Increasing Demand from Cosmetic Industry to Drive Market



The prevailing trend of ready-to-eat and convenience food products have propelled companies to introduce innovative flavors into the food and beverage industry. The increasing demand for innovative products from the food and beverage industry is a major factor boosting the Flavors and Fragrances Market growth. In addition to this, there is a rise in demand for scented soaps, detergents, toiletries, and cosmetics, and perfumes, owing to the rise in modernization and the adoption of higher living standards among people. Therefore, the increasing demand from the cosmetic industry will also add impetus to the overall market in the forecast period.

On the other side, synthetic fragrances are gaining popularity on account of their strong aroma and long-lasting properties. Analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ say, “There is a high preference for organic ingredients in the personal care sector. This is further propelling the demand for natural fragrances.” Therefore, the demand for synthetic and organic fragrances are anticipated to expand the Flavors and Fragrances Market in the forecast period.

List of Best Players Profiled in Flavors and Fragrances Market are;

International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF)

Robertet Group

Sensient Technologies

Takasago International Corp

Mane

Solvay S.A.

Givaudan

Symrise AG

Kerry Group plc

Firmenich SA

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Others





Get Detailed Insights into the Market with TOC, Segmentation and Many More: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/flavors-and-fragrances-market-102329







There is a rise in demand for flavors from the pharmaceutical industry as well. This is owing to the fact that flavors overpower the bitter taste of medicines and make it more edible, thus transmitting a beneficial therapeutic effect. Flavors are utilized as inactive ingredients in pharmaceutical products such as chewable gums and tablets, suspensions, syrups, and others. Therefore, the increasing demand for flavors from the pharmaceutical industry will help the market to grow remarkably in the forecast duration.



Regional Analysis:



The Asia Pacific to Emerge as Most Lucrative Market Owing to Increasing Demand from Cosmetic Industry



Europe is holding a significant position in the market on account of the increasing demand for encapsulated flavors and fragrances in liquor-based drinks as well as in cosmetic products in the region. Additionally, the market in North America has reached the maturity phase while this region earned USD 6.41 billion in 2018. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most lucrative market owing to the rise in demand for flavors and fragrances from both the food and cosmetic industries.

Competitive Landscape:



Merger and Acquisition is Major Strategy Adopted by Players

Currently, four key companies, namely Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), and Givaudan, are collectively holding 50% of the global Flavors and Fragrances Market share. Companies are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, Firmenich has started the construction of a new plant in China since 2019 and Givaudan acquired more than five companies since 2018.



Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102329





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Flavours and Fragrances Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Flavors Natural Synthetic Fragrances Natural Synthetic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Food & Beverage Cosmetics Pharmaceutical Home & Floor Care Fine Fragrances Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/flavors-and-fragrances-market-102329







Key Industry Development in Flavors and Fragrances Market Include:

March 2019 – Firmenich invested USD 75 million in the first phase of opening the largest flavor manufacturing plant in Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone in China with an annual capacity of 12 KT. This expansion will help to serve consumers in China by introducing a wide range of local flavors in basic products such as tea, noodles, and dairy drinks.



Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

Essential Oils Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Citrus, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Rosemary, Tea Tree, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Spices and Seasonings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pepper, Chili, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg and Mace, Cardamom, Cloves, and Others), Application (Meat and Poultry, Bakery and Confectionery, Frozen Food, Snacks and Convenience Food, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Materials (Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Wood, and Plastics [Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PET, and Others]), By Product (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible) By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Bioplastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Application (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Glycolic Acid Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Purity (Glycolic Acid 99%, Glycolic Acid 70%, Glycolic Acid 30%, and Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Household, Textile, Food Processing, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Krypton Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Lighting, Windows, Laser, R&D and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Xenon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Imaging and Lighting, Medical, Satellite, Electronics & Semiconductors, R&D, Black Matter Research and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Adhesives & Sealants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Adhesive Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt), By Adhesive Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Consumer/DIY, Automotive & Transportation), By Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide), By Sealant Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release on Flavors and Fragrances Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/flavors-and-fragrances-market-9622





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.