Organic Coconut Water Global Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Coconut Water market will register a 16.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5450.1 million by 2025, from $ 3001.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Organic Coconut Water business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Coconut Water market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Organic Coconut Water value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Pure Coconut Water
Mixed Coconut Water
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
0-14 yrs
15-34 yrs
35-54 yrs
55 yrs up
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
VITA COCO
Edward & Sons
Coca-Cola(Zico)
Naked Juice
Maverick Brands
Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)
Tradecons GmbH
Taste Nirvana
Amy & Brian
C2O Pure Coconut Water
CHI Coconut Water
Koh Coconut
Green Coco Europe
Sococo
CocoJal
Grupo Serigy
UFC Coconut Water
PECU
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Organic Coconut Water Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Organic Coconut Water Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pure Coconut Water
2.2.2 Mixed Coconut Water
2.3 Organic Coconut Water Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Organic Coconut Water Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Organic Coconut Water Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Organic Coconut Water Segment by Application
2.4.1 0-14 yrs
2.4.2 15-34 yrs
2.4.3 35-54 yrs
2.4.4 55 yrs up
2.5 Organic Coconut Water Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Organic Coconut Water Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Organic Coconut Water Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
.......
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 VITA COCO
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.1.3 VITA COCO Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 VITA COCO Latest Developments
12.2 Edward & Sons
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.2.3 Edward & Sons Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Edward & Sons Latest Developments
12.3 Coca-Cola(Zico)
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.3.3 Coca-Cola(Zico) Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Coca-Cola(Zico) Latest Developments
12.4 Naked Juice
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.4.3 Naked Juice Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Naked Juice Latest Developments
12.5 Maverick Brands
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.5.3 Maverick Brands Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Maverick Brands Latest Developments
12.6 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.6.3 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco) Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco) Latest Developments
12.7 Tradecons GmbH
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.7.3 Tradecons GmbH Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Tradecons GmbH Latest Developments
12.8 Taste Nirvana
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.8.3 Taste Nirvana Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Taste Nirvana Latest Developments
12.9 Amy & Brian
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.9.3 Amy & Brian Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Amy & Brian Latest Developments
12.10 C2O Pure Coconut Water
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered
12.10.3 C2O Pure Coconut Water Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 C2O Pure Coconut Water Latest Developments
……Continued
