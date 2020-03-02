Organic Coconut Water Global Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Coconut Water market will register a 16.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5450.1 million by 2025, from $ 3001.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Organic Coconut Water business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Coconut Water market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Organic Coconut Water value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Pure Coconut Water

Mixed Coconut Water

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VITA COCO

Edward & Sons

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Naked Juice

Maverick Brands

Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

Tradecons GmbH

Taste Nirvana

Amy & Brian

C2O Pure Coconut Water

CHI Coconut Water

Koh Coconut

Green Coco Europe

Sococo

CocoJal

Grupo Serigy

UFC Coconut Water

PECU

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Organic Coconut Water Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Organic Coconut Water Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pure Coconut Water

2.2.2 Mixed Coconut Water

2.3 Organic Coconut Water Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Organic Coconut Water Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Organic Coconut Water Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Organic Coconut Water Segment by Application

2.4.1 0-14 yrs

2.4.2 15-34 yrs

2.4.3 35-54 yrs

2.4.4 55 yrs up

2.5 Organic Coconut Water Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Organic Coconut Water Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Organic Coconut Water Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

.......



12 Key Players Analysis



12.1 VITA COCO

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.1.3 VITA COCO Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 VITA COCO Latest Developments



12.2 Edward & Sons

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.2.3 Edward & Sons Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Edward & Sons Latest Developments



12.3 Coca-Cola(Zico)

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.3.3 Coca-Cola(Zico) Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Coca-Cola(Zico) Latest Developments



12.4 Naked Juice

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.4.3 Naked Juice Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Naked Juice Latest Developments



12.5 Maverick Brands

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.5.3 Maverick Brands Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Maverick Brands Latest Developments



12.6 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.6.3 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco) Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco) Latest Developments



12.7 Tradecons GmbH

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.7.3 Tradecons GmbH Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Tradecons GmbH Latest Developments



12.8 Taste Nirvana

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.8.3 Taste Nirvana Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Taste Nirvana Latest Developments



12.9 Amy & Brian

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.9.3 Amy & Brian Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Amy & Brian Latest Developments



12.10 C2O Pure Coconut Water

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Offered

12.10.3 C2O Pure Coconut Water Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 C2O Pure Coconut Water Latest Developments

……Continued

