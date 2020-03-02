Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling announces North American Leg of ARTEMIS Tour

World renowned Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling to be joined on North American Leg of ARTEMIS Tour with Artists Kiesza and Mako

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --WORLD RENOWNED VIOLINIST AND DANCER LINDSEY STIRLINGANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICA TOUR IN SUPPORT OF NEW CHART-TOPPING ALBUM ARTEMISSpecial Guests Kiesza and Mako to join the North American leg of TourAward-winning violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling will hit the road this Summerin support of her ARTEMIS album. The 36-city tour kicks off on Thursday, June 25th in Minneapolis, MN and ends on August 14th in Toronto, ON. Stirling will bring an all new production to audiences throughout North America in iconic venues including Red Rocks in Denver, CO on July 8th and her inaugural appearance at New York’s RadioCity Music Hall on August 3rd, which will feature surprise special guests.The ARTEMIS tour has traveled through Mexico and Europe and 2020 dates in South America and Australia have already been announced.“After taking the Artemis tour all over the world, I can't wait to FINALLY bring it home to the states,” Stirling said. "I never know how to describe my shows but they are theatrical, full of choreography, costumes, and a light show that would make a Dj feel quite at home. This Artemis tour is my biggest and boldest show yet and it’s a joy to perform. I hope you love it.”Fans can gain access to a special pre-sale by signing up on her website today: lindseystirling.com. Pre-sale beginsWednesday, March 4th at 10am local. Tickets will be available to the public Friday, March 6th at 10am local.Special VIP packages will be available on the North American Tour, including limited Meet & Greet Experiences, aninvitation to Lindsey’s World - a pre-show party where Lindsey will share her experiences in life and music - achance to see an exhibit of Lindsey’s costumes and memorabilia, and much more. VIP details here.Stirling’s fourth studio album, ARTEMIS, was released in fall of 2019 and made an appearance on the Billboard Top 200 chart as well as topping the Billboard Independent and Electronic Charts. Lindsey’s recent TV appearances include the Champions finale of America’s Got Talent and appearances on NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show and ABC’s Kelly and Ryan in addition to filming several new videos and working on her accompanying Artemis-inspired Comic book series. Joining Lindsey on the road will be notable artists Kiesza and Mako.Sign up for pre-sale access and get ticket info: https://found.ee/Lindsey_touring VIP details: https://found.ee/NA_Artemis_VIP_2020 Tickets available to the public Friday, March 6th at 10am local.Thu-Jun-25-20 Minneapolis, MN The ArmorySat-Jun-27-20 Rothbury, MI Electric Forest FestivalTue-Jun-30-20 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock RowWed-Jul-01-20 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank PavilionThu-Jul-02-20 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale TheatreFri-Jul-03-20 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts CenterMon-Jul-06-20 St Louis, MO St Louis Music ParkTue-Jul-07-20 Omaha, NE Baxter ArenaWed-Jul-08-20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks AmphitheatreThu-Jul-09-20 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford AmphitheaterFri-Jul-10-20 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias ParkSat-Jul-11-20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA AmphitheatreMon-Jul-13-20 Seattle, WA WAMU TheaterWed-Jul-15-20 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda CenterFri-Jul-17-20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra TheatreSat-Jul-18-20 Concord, CA Concord PavilionMon-Jul-20-20 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic TheatreTue-Jul-21-20 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft TheaterWed-Jul-22-20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal TheatreFri-Jul-24-20 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactorySat-Jul-25-20 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionMon-Jul-27-20 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre New OrleansTue-Jul-28-20 Rogers, AR Walmart AMPThu-Jul-30-20 Raleigh, NC Red Hat AmphitheaterFri-Jul-31-20 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts CentreSat-Aug-01-20 Nashville, TN Ascend AmphitheaterMon-Aug-03-20 New York, NY Radio City Music HallTue-Aug-04-20 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post PavilionWed-Aug-05-20 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the MannFri-Aug-07-20 Cincinnati, OH PNC PavilionSat-Aug-08-20 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at NauticaMon-Aug-10-20 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandTue-Aug-11-20 Kansas City, MO Starlight TheatreWed-Aug-12-20 Indianapolis, IN Amphitheater At White River State ParkThu-Aug-13-20 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillFri-Aug-14-20 Toronto, ON, CAN Budweiser StageContact:Lana Walker / WALKER MEDIA AND MARKETINGtaylorxmas@aol.com / 818-849-0286Cyndi Lynott / Label Contact 323-327-9253cyndi.lynott@bmg.comAdina Friedman / Manager 323-398-8009adina@friendsatwork.com

Lindsey Stirling- Artemis



