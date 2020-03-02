Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling announces North American Leg of ARTEMIS Tour
World renowned Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling to be joined on North American Leg of ARTEMIS Tour with Artists Kiesza and MakoBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Award-winning violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling will hit the road this Summer
in support of her ARTEMIS album. The 36-city tour kicks off on Thursday, June 25th in Minneapolis, MN and ends on August 14th in Toronto, ON. Stirling will bring an all new production to audiences throughout North America in iconic venues including Red Rocks in Denver, CO on July 8th and her inaugural appearance at New York’s Radio
City Music Hall on August 3rd, which will feature surprise special guests.
The ARTEMIS tour has traveled through Mexico and Europe and 2020 dates in South America and Australia have already been announced.
“After taking the Artemis tour all over the world, I can't wait to FINALLY bring it home to the states,” Stirling said. "I never know how to describe my shows but they are theatrical, full of choreography, costumes, and a light show that would make a Dj feel quite at home. This Artemis tour is my biggest and boldest show yet and it’s a joy to perform. I hope you love it.”
Fans can gain access to a special pre-sale by signing up on her website today: lindseystirling.com. Pre-sale begins
Wednesday, March 4th at 10am local. Tickets will be available to the public Friday, March 6th at 10am local.
Special VIP packages will be available on the North American Tour, including limited Meet & Greet Experiences, an
invitation to Lindsey’s World - a pre-show party where Lindsey will share her experiences in life and music - a
chance to see an exhibit of Lindsey’s costumes and memorabilia, and much more. VIP details here.
Stirling’s fourth studio album, ARTEMIS, was released in fall of 2019 and made an appearance on the Billboard Top 200 chart as well as topping the Billboard Independent and Electronic Charts. Lindsey’s recent TV appearances include the Champions finale of America’s Got Talent and appearances on NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show and ABC’s Kelly and Ryan in addition to filming several new videos and working on her accompanying Artemis-inspired Comic book series. Joining Lindsey on the road will be notable artists Kiesza and Mako.
Sign up for pre-sale access and get ticket info: https://found.ee/Lindsey_touring
VIP details: https://found.ee/NA_Artemis_VIP_2020
Tickets available to the public Friday, March 6th at 10am local.
Thu-Jun-25-20 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Sat-Jun-27-20 Rothbury, MI Electric Forest Festival
Tue-Jun-30-20 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Wed-Jul-01-20 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Thu-Jul-02-20 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Fri-Jul-03-20 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Mon-Jul-06-20 St Louis, MO St Louis Music Park
Tue-Jul-07-20 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
Wed-Jul-08-20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu-Jul-09-20 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Fri-Jul-10-20 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Sat-Jul-11-20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Mon-Jul-13-20 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
Wed-Jul-15-20 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
Fri-Jul-17-20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Theatre
Sat-Jul-18-20 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
Mon-Jul-20-20 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre
Tue-Jul-21-20 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater
Wed-Jul-22-20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Fri-Jul-24-20 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat-Jul-25-20 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon-Jul-27-20 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre New Orleans
Tue-Jul-28-20 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Thu-Jul-30-20 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri-Jul-31-20 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Sat-Aug-01-20 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Mon-Aug-03-20 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Tue-Aug-04-20 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed-Aug-05-20 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann
Fri-Aug-07-20 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion
Sat-Aug-08-20 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Mon-Aug-10-20 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tue-Aug-11-20 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Wed-Aug-12-20 Indianapolis, IN Amphitheater At White River State Park
Thu-Aug-13-20 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Fri-Aug-14-20 Toronto, ON, CAN Budweiser Stage
Contact:
Lana Walker / WALKER MEDIA AND MARKETING
taylorxmas@aol.com / 818-849-0286
Cyndi Lynott / Label Contact 323-327-9253
cyndi.lynott@bmg.com
Adina Friedman / Manager 323-398-8009
adina@friendsatwork.com
Delana
Walker Media and Marketing
+1 818-849-0286
