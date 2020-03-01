Radeya Global’s Revolutionary Career Service Brings Hope To Job Seekers

Radeya Global, an online small business has brought joy and hope to numerous job seekers through its revolutionary career service.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder & Visionary Kokab Rahman's career service offers hope for job seekers.Kokab Rahman set up her online career service when she saw job seekers getting exploited through various job sites and resume services.Too many people were losing money and precious time to substandard CV writers, resume distributors, and recruitment service websites.The problem: No matter how professionally qualified a person is in their job, most people are unable to differentiate between a genuine and a fake employment service.The industry is replete with below standard career service providers that take advantage of this loophole and exploit job seekers' needs.And the ones that lose the most are those with limited funds, the unemployed and the lower wage workers, the ones unable to afford higher quality, more expensive services.Kokab Rahman started Radeya Global to make a difference, to offer everyone access to quality career resources, regardless of financial or employment status.”The results are evidence of the quality of our services,” says Founder Kokab Rahman.After nearly 7 years in business, Radeya Global has had 100% positive feedback from clients and clients are getting jobs at esteemed multinational organizations.Multinational companies that hired Radeya Global clients include:- EY- JP Morgan- Marriott- Saudi Re- Crowe- IPCO Germany GmbHAnd not just experienced professionals are benefiting. In fact, many of the company’s clients getting permanent jobs at prestigious organizations are fresh graduates with no work experience.”Radeya Global services are top quality and we use a one of a kind method to ensure our services deliver results and help job seekers in their careers,” says Kokab.Radeya Global's vision is to:- ensure everyone has access to quality career services that produce results;- provide services and resources that enable people to get employment, upgrade their skill level, and have financial security.Both paid and free services as well as resource packages to charity organizations, educational institutions, and youth centers are provided. In recent months, the company partnered with several charity organizations to help disadvantaged groups.Resource packages include the Easily Customizable Template Cover Letter, WORD Resume (CV) Template, Career Planning Guide, Interview Tips, and other trainings.Job seekers can get Radeya Global’s FREE Career Success Resource Package by signing up at https://www.radeya.biz/subscribe . The Career Success Resource Package contains a WORD Resume Template, Cover Letter Template, and career advice mailings to empower job seekers to be self-sufficient and not have to resort to second-rate service providers. Motivational mailings empower job seekers to realize their worth and require jobs and salaries they deserve.Custom paid services are available through which job seekers can optimize their careers, get help writing their CVs, and learn to convey their skills more efficiently.For case studies of clients getting superior results, see https://www.radeya.biz/portfolio



