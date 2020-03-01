National Police has new building in Cuando Cubango

Menongue, ANGOLA, March 1 - The new facilities of the Provincial Command of the National Police of Cuando Cubango, located in the capital of this province (Menongue), were inaugurated this Friday by Interior Minister Eugénio Laborinho. ,

The building opened during the celebrations of the 44 years of the National Police was built in three years, in an area of 1,324 square meters, of the 5,625 gross.

The one-storey building has three blocks, a stop for 300 staff, a meeting room for 70 members, 42 offices, two kitchens, a cafeteria, among other compartments for technical and institutional communication areas.

The minister handed over four vehicles and an equal number of motorcycles, for patrolling and inspection services, to the Cuando Cubango Provincial Command of the National Police.

In the context of proximity policing, the government official stressed that the “Nossa Esquadra” project must be a reality throughout the entire national territory, considering that the police station is considered as the first channel of contact with the population.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.