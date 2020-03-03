What To Expect From The Keynote Address At The Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference, Which Continues As Planned

Titled ‘Waste To Value’, the May 26 opening keynote will address oilfield water management business model evolution and how it fits into capital market shifts.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oilfield Water Connection is pleased to announce that Michael LaMotte, Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities, will deliver the opening keynote address for the Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference.

Hundreds of oilfield water business leaders plan to attend this event May 26-28 at the Gaylord Texan Resort And Convention Center in Dallas. The agenda focuses on market structure and business development trends in the full-cycle oilfield water management industry.

Michael LaMotte’s opening keynote presentation, titled Waste To Value, will address the evolution of the oilfield water midstream business model and how it fits into today’s capital market themes. His talk will provide attendees with a timely update on the availability of capital for no waste circular economies and the value creation opportunity this investment theme presents for firms in the oilfield water management sector.

Michael LaMotte is a highly respected research analyst turned investment banker with more than two decades of Wall Street experience in the energy and environment sectors. He is held in high regard for his independent thinking and deeply researched market perspectives.

“We are extremely pleased that Michael LaMotte accepted our invitation to kick off this event,” said Joseph Triepke, one of the conference organizers. “Having gotten to know Michael by working as a research analyst on his team in the past, I’ve come to view him as one of the foremost business minds in the energy sector. Michael is one of those guys that makes me think ‘I wish I’d thought of that’ every time he speaks. I’m excited to see him taking an active role in the oilfield water sector, and we all look forward to his remarks as a great way to start to this important conference.”

Following the opening keynote address, a series of high-profile water business people, market experts, and analysts will discuss key trends over the next day and a half. Carefully constructed panels will immerse attendees in a deep discussion about the latest market trends, opportunities and risks in this exciting sector.

Over 40 highly respected speakers are confirmed or invited to speak so far, and additional speaker announcements will be made in the days ahead. The full topic agenda has been posted to the conference website.

Over 300 attendees are expected, mostly traveling short driving distances within the states of Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Many confirmed attendees are local or live within a five-hour drive of the venue, so they won’t even have to board flights to attend in many cases. All registered attendees so far are North America-based, with the vast majority based in the Southwestern United States.

The agenda will further an engaging executive dialog that began at two sold-out 2019 conferences hosted by Oilfield Water Connection. The May 2020 event will provide oilfield water market customers, suppliers, and investors with direct access to the latest market intelligence and key decision makers in a way no other event this year can replicate.

With about three months until the event, registrations and sponsor signups are tracking well ahead of both of Oilfield Water Connection’s sold-out events in 2019.

Confirmed sponsors so far include: B3 Insight, Baker Hughes, Hydrozonix, Kirkland & Ellis, Winston & Strawn LLP, Lagoon Water Midstream, Twenty20 Solutions, CarboNet, Automatize, Mustang Extreme Environmental Services, RTD Enterprises, XRI, E3 Solutions, H2O Midstream, and Locke Lord. Media partners include: Water Online, Petroleum Connection, and Infill Thinking. University of Wyoming’s CEPWM is a supporting organization.

Sponsorship opportunities are going quickly but there still are opportunities to reach the decision makers attending this event. Sponsorship details can be seen here: https://oilfieldwater.com/2020-oilfield-water-markets-sponsorships/



