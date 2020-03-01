Industrial hemp experts present latest info on Pennsylvania's emerging hemp industry at PA Hemporium

Researchers, growers, harvesting equipment specialist will speak; State Senator Judy Schwank to give keynote address

KUTZTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raspberry Communications, LLC, in sponsorship with the Pennsylvania Hemp Industry Council (PaHIC), will host PA Hemporium , the symposium for industrial hemp. PA Hemporium will be held at Kutztown University on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Erica Stark, executive director of the PaHIC and executive director of the National Hemp Association, acknowledges the industry is changing rapidly. Stark says, “It’s an exciting time in the industry; however, finding reliable information online and at events can be challenging. PA Hemporium will cut through the noise and present balanced information about the promise and challenges facing farmers and entrepreneurs.”State Senator Judy Schwank , (D) 11 th District, will present the keynote address on Pa.’s legislative overview and outlook. Minority chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Senator Schwank has advocated for land preservation and protecting grain farmers and was integral to reestablishing Pennsylvania’s hemp industry by spearheading legislation in the Senate.Other speakers include: Josh Leidhecker, owner, Susquehanna Hemp Company: “State of the Market and Taking Products to Market”; also “Selecting Genetics and Understanding CoAs” Brad Wenger, forage harvester sales and marketing manager, CNH Industrial: “Hemp Harvesting Equipment and Hemp Processing” Sarah Pickel, botany weed specialist, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Plant Industry: “Pennsylvania Hemp Program Overview” Erica Stark, executive director, National Hemp Association, and executive director, PaHIC; and Geoff Whaling, chair, National Hemp Association, and president, PaHIC: “Federal Regulations” Ross Duffield, owner, Bonnie Blue Farms and director of agronomy and farming, Entoura CBD: “CBD, Fiber and Grain Cultivation Best Practices” Alyssa Collins, Ph.D., associate research professor, Pennsylvania State University Extension: “Lessons from Three Years of Trials”PA Hemporium will be held at Kutztown University, 15200 Kutztown Road in Kutztown, Pa.(room to be announced), on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Attendees can obtain more information and can register at www.pahemporium.com Admission is $99 until March 4, $125 thereafter. Lunch is included, and parking is free.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.