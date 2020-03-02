Loan Doctor keeps 6% APY rate for existing clients, despite a rapidly declining interest rate environment

Decreasing rates affect banks and other financial firms

The global market uncertainty, mainly due to fears of economic slowdown from coronovirus, is pushing rates down across the board, from Treasuries to the Fed

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interest rates across the US have been dropping quickly, led by the 10 year US Treasury Bond reaching a historical low of just above 1.1% on Friday, February 28th. Similarly, the recent stock market volatility is drastically increasing the chances of a Fed rate cut this year to all but certain, according to interest rate futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Market participants are now expecting a 50bps rate cut as early as the March Fed meeting, and an additional 50bps cut being very likely as early as June.

Despite this clear direction in rates, Loan Doctor Financial has stated that it is keeping its rate for existing clients at 6% APY for its flagship consumer savings product, the HCF High Yield CD. The investment product has a 1 month, renewable term, which means the rate can change with 1 month notice, but the company has kept the current rate throughout all of 2019.

On the other hand, the company announced today that it is changing the rate for new customers, which will include existing customers who have applied for an account but who have not yet made a deposit. The new rate, effective April 1st, will be 5.25%, reflective of current interest rate market direction, while remaining very competitive to traditional banks.

The company’s CEO, Dr. Edgar Radjabli stated that “for our current clients, we do expect that we will be able to maintain the current rate through 2020, however we will be bringing our new client rates to be in line with the current interest rate environment”



