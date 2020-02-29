Brushless DC Motor Market to grow at 6% CAGR to hit $23 billion by 2025 – Insights on Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Key Stakeholders and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Rising adoption of the electric vehicles to reduce the carbon emission along with ongoing transition toward adoption of automated technologies across manufacturing industries will proliferate the global brushless DC motor industry

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Brushless DC Motor Market by Type (Inner Motor, and Outer Motor), Application (Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), Power Capacity (< 10 kW, 10 kW to 200 kW, and > 200 kW) and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global brushless DC motor market size is anticipated to surpass USD 23 billion by 2025. BLDC motors are electronically commutated motors, in which its rotational velocity is in synchronization with the frequency of the direct current. The motor operates through an integrated inverting power supply which generates AC waveforms in order to energize the windings of the motor. These motors are comprised of controller which controls the torque and speed of the motor through transmitting current pulses to the motor windings. Its growing application across manufacturing industries, automotive, electronics is projected to stimulate the product demand over the forecast timeframe.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/529

These motors offer improved controllability and high efficiency and as a result, it is deployed over multiple applications. The major contributing factor for high surging penetration of brushless DC motors includes reduced motor size, higher speed range, lower noise generation, and enhanced thermal attributes. The increasing demand for sensor-less controls is poised to drive product adoption on account of improved reliability and durability, which in turn reduces electrical connections, mechanical misalignments, size, and weight of the product. These factors are positively contributing toward the upsurge over the forecast period.

The major industry players operating across the global brushless DC motor market include Johnson Electric Holdings, Nidec Corporation, Allied Motion Technologies, AMETEK, Minebea, Faulhaber, Buhler Motor, Arc Systems, and Schnieder Electric. The motor industry is consolidated with the presence of global and domestic players across the globe. The industry players are adopting inorganic growth strategies including merger & acquisitions, joint ventures expand their market presence.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/brushless-dc-motors-market

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global DC brushless motor industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the DC brushless motor industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global DC brushless motor market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players targets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Direct purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/529

The brushless DC motor market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, manufacturing, medical devices, and others on the basis of application. In 2019, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to dominate the industry share and the automotive segment is anticipated to attain high growth rate in the coming years. The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness a growth rate of over 5% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to the growing awareness toward improving life expectancy.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the growth with over 6% CAGR over the forecast period. The ongoing transition toward adoption of electric vehicle from conventional vehicle is surging the product adoption. Furthermore, increasing advancement across medical devices, electronics and consumer durable to integrate the automation and digitalization in order to perform operations will complement the industry outlook in the coming years.

Have any inquireies on Purchasing the report? If yes, then contact us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/529

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Brushless DC Motor Market by Type

Chapter 6 Brushless DC Motor Market by Application

Chapter 7 Brushless DC Motor Market by Power Capacity

Chapter 8 Brushless DC motor Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix



Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.