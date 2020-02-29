SPECIAL HEALTH TRAVEL ADVISORY IN RELATION TO THE 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

SAMOA, February 29 - EFFECTIVE MONDAY 2ND MARCH 2020 AT 12AM:

With the fast propagation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally and the recent developments in NZ, the following additional measures will COME into EFFECT 12am Monday morning 2nd March 2020.

Due to NZ’s close proximity to Samoa and the confirmation of its COVID-19 case in Auckland New Zealand, the increased risk of COVID – 19 entering Samoa has elevated from High to Very High and its impact on Samoa’s population remains catastrophic.

Requirement:

The frequency of all international flights to Samoa will be reduced in our ongoing efforts to strengthen prevention of the COVID-19 entering Samoa.

ALL Airlines:

Samoa Airways flights from;

Australia remains as 3 flights per week (Sydney 2 and Brisbane 1).

New Zealand reduce from 5 flights to 3 flights per week

Tafuna, American Samoa reduce to 4 flights per day.

Talofa Airways flights from:

Tonga remains as 1 flight per week Tafuna, American Samoa reduce to 4 flights per day



Air New Zealand Flights from;

New Zealand reduce from 6 flights to 3 flights per week

Fiji Airways Flights from;

Fiji reduce from 5 flights to 2 flights per week

Honolulu remains as 1 flight weekly

Virgin Australia Flights from;

Australia remain as 2 flights per week (Sydney 1 and Brisbane 1)

Airlines are advised to make appropriate Changes for flights into Samoa.

Airlines will be advised within 7 days for any new changes.

All Travelers entering Samoa FROM or TRANSITING through all ports (New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Am. Samoa, Hawaii and Tonga) are REQUIRED to undergo medical examination by a Registered Medical Practitioner within (3) days before ARRIVAL. This medical clearance report is required for check-in prior to issuing of boarding passes.

All other conditions as per Health Travel Advice issued Friday 28th February 2020 remain the same for all travelers.

For more information contact Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thomsen on Phone: (685) 66503 / 7676015 or Email: robertt@health.gov.ws