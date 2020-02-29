CALIFORNIA ACTIVISTS LAUNCH TOYOTA LOVES TRUMP CAMPAIGN

FIRST Major Protest of Toyota and President Trump’s Environmental Policies to Be Held Saturday in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseMajor Protest of Toyota and President Trump’s Environmental Policies to Be Held Saturday in Lemon GroveAction organized by Activist San Diego with help from SanDiego350(LEMON GROVE) - This Saturday at 9:30 a.m., activists will be in Lemon Grove to protest Toyota’s lawsuit against California, which will roll back auto emissions and public health standards. Toyota and other automakers filed the suit to support the Trump Administration's attack on California’s environmental and public health laws.This action is aimed to highlight Toyota’s public duplicity. Toyota has long positioned itself as the environmental car company with products like the Prius and Rav 4 hybrids. But the lawsuit shows when push comes to shove, Toyota Loves Trump. As Toyota dealerships prepare for their annual Spring sales, we are going to inform potential customers that their dollars will be used to fund anti-California rules that will have a disastrous effect on our environment and public health.We have selected Lemon Grove as our first action because it is a diverse, working class community, and one that will be disproportionately impacted by any environmental or public health rollback.For those who wish to join the protest, please contact Activist San Diego Board Member John Sepulvado at 619 439 8342 or email him at jsepulvado@gmail.com. You can also learn about the action by going to ToyotaLovesTrump.com.For members of the media, we will have spokespeople who can convey our concerns to your audience. There will be many photo and audio opportunities. These include large signs, fliers, fact sheets, and a brass quintet that will play funeral songs outside of the Larry Miller Toyota dealership to mourn the loss of Toyota’s environmental bonafides.The action will last about an hour and a half, and will culminate with the delivery of a letter urging Larry Miller to tell Toyota to drop the suit. This will be the second letter we will have delivered to the dealership. We will continue to protest Larry Miller until they respond to our request, as well as other Toyota dealerships in San Diego County.A rundown of the information is available below:Where: We’re meeting at 7065 Broadway, Lemon Grove CA 91942When: Meet at 9:30 am Saturday – March begins at 10 am to Larry Miller Toyota, located on the corner of Broadway and College in Lemon Grove.Who: Anyone who cares about our environment and opposes Trump’s disastrous policies.Why: Because if Toyota and Trump won’t stand for a better environment, we will.FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL JOHN SEPULVADO AT 619 439 8342



