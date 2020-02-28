Crawford United Corporation Announces Reed Award Win by Data Genomix

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Data Genomix LLC, an operating company owned by Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA), today announced that the company won a prestigious Reed Award for its social media advertising work in a ballot initiative campaign.



The political marketing publication Campaigns & Elections hosted the 2020 Reed Awards in Atlanta, Georgia on February 20 and selected Data Genomix among thousands of entries for its sophisticated targeting on social media. The Data Genomix “Topplr” software platform, which has been leveraged by hundreds of campaigns in over 25 states, won for Best Use of Online Targeting for a Ballot Initiative. The award recognized the company’s work supporting the passage of the Lake County Transportation (LakeTran) Levy, which won in November 2019 with 58% of the vote. The company was also a repeat finalist for Most Innovative Product of the Year, in addition to being shortlisted for Most Innovative Poli-Tech Startup and Best Use of Online Targeting for a Mayoral Campaign.

"Winning a Reed Award is extraordinarily difficult. Thousands of entries compete, but very few make the

cut,” said Shane D'Aprile, Co-Publisher of Campaigns & Elections. “When you encounter a Reed Award winner you know one thing for certain, they produce work that's head and shoulders above the competition.”

The Topplr platform developed by Data Genomix is a data-driven digital marketing software-as-a-service (SaaS) model built specifically for political campaigns and causes. By matching voter files back to the world’s largest social media platforms, the Topplr platform empowers campaigns to deliver digital ads exclusively to registered voters. The software efficiently delivers targeted content across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Google Ads. Campaigns receive real-time insights into digital ad performance and advanced analytics on video content. The Data Genomix team offers concierge political authorization assistance on Facebook and Instagram to get campaigns up and running faster, as well as client-focused marketing agency work to help scale campaigns to the next level. Data Genomix brings sophisticated digital media buying tools within reach of campaigns of all sizes.

About Crawford United Corporation. Crawford United Corporation is a growth-oriented holding company serving diverse markets. For more information, go to www.crawfordunited.com.

Information about Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those anticipated as a result of risks and uncertainties, including deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets the Company serves and the financial markets, developments and uncertainties in U.S. laws and policy, decreased availability or increased costs of materials used in producing the Company’s products, contractions or growth rates and seasonality or cyclicality of markets the Company serves, competition, loss of any key customer, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the businesses it acquires and achieve the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions, the impact of divestitures and dispositions, the impact of the Company’s debt obligations on its operations and liquidity, as well as the risks described from time to time in the company’s reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.





