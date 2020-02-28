CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call for Updates on Filing Phase 2 Trial with FDA for Treatment of Coronavirus in U.S., Status of BLA, Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Basket Trial for 22 Solid Tumor Cancers and Licensing Opportunities in Several Countries

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Washington, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, and Craig Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host an investment community conference call on March 5, 2020 to provide a comprehensive update on several recent developments. The conference call will focus on the following key agenda items:



Bruce Patterson, M.D., chief executive officer and founder of IncellDx, a diagnostic partner and advisor to CytoDyn, will provide a detailed explanation of the mechanism of action for treating coronavirus with leronlimab

Filing of an IND and Phase 2 clinical trial protocol with the FDA for the treatment of coronavirus with leronlimab in the U.S.

Status of U.S. filing of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients

Status of the Company’s request for Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of mTNBC with leronlimab

Expected timing of the Company’s filing for a new request for Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of 22 different solid tumor cancers

Anticipated timing of potential approval by TFDA (Taiwanese FDA) of leronlimab for the treatment of cancer, HIV and coronavirus

Anticipated timing of potential approval by CFDA (Chinese FDA) of leronlimab for the treatment of cancer and coronavirus

Testimony from cancer patients regarding their experiences with leronlimab for cancer treatment

Overview of ongoing licensing opportunities with several countries for the use of leronlimab for the treatment of HIV, cancer and coronavirus

Management will dedicate approximately 45 minutes to address questions from analysts and investors.

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Dial-In: 877-407-2986 US / 201-378-4916 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/36186/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until April 5, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (US) / 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13695017.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

Office: 1.800.RED.CHIP (733.2447)

Cell: 407.491.4498

dave@redchip.com



