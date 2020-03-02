SALARIUS INKS MAJOR NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR THE LAUNCH OF THEIR SaltMe!® SNACKS

Meet SaltMe, all-natural, full flavor chips with half the sodium.

Salarius launches its new snack products featuring their proprietary lower-sodium MicroSalt® ingredient

WEST PALM BEACH, USA, & LONDON, UK, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salarius has signed an agreement with a major distributor of natural food products to launch North American sales of its SaltMe!® snack line.

The distributor is one of North America’s largest food wholesalers with distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, shipping products to natural product superstores, conventional supermarket chains, independent retailers, business & industry, eCommerce retailers and the food service industry.

This agreement represents an important milestone for Salarius’ new potato chip snack line, enabling unprecedented reach for SaltMe!® products into consumer outlets of every size throughout North America.

The agreement will launch SaltMe!® sales in Mid-Atlantic, New York Metro area, and Northeast regions of the United States. Purchase orders to multiple distribution centers and retail placements are expected in Q2 2020 for all four SaltMe!® flavors being launched by the company.

“We are very excited about our collaboration with a leading food distributor which we believe will enable us to build and maintain market traction for our new full flavor, low sodium SaltMe!® snacks.” says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.

Additionally, to accelerate brand awareness and commercial traction, the company’s leadership and sales team will be attending the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA on March 3-7, 2020. As the world’s largest natural products trade show, the event will deliver numerous opportunities for establishing relationships with retailers looking for innovative products that meet evolving consumer needs.

SaltMe!® all-natural potato chips are made with MicroSalt®, Salarius’ proprietary micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than table salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness with a much lower volume of salt, and as a result approximately 50% less sodium. SaltMe!® chips are Non-GMO, all-natural, kosher and gluten free, without sacrificing a full salt flavor profile or salty taste.

The highly competitive global savory snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 2021. SaltMe! Snacks with MicroSalt® are a better-for-you snack food whose time has come.

About Salarius Ltd

Salarius is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. They are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption.

Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe!® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd.

To learn more please visit https://Salarius.co.

