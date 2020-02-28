There were 471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,370 in the last 365 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. announces the extension for one additional year of its euro 4 billion committed revolving credit facility to March 2025

/EIN News/ -- London, February 28, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that it has extended its euro 4 billion committed revolving credit facility for one additional year with all lenders, by exercising the first one-year extension option.

The facility is now due to mature in March 2025.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

