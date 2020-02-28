There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,410 in the last 365 days.

Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on March 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on March 5, 2020.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-340-2218 or toll free 800-377-0758. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. 

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id – 9375976#). The rebroadcast will be available until April 4, 2020.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416-749-0314
Fax: 289-982-3001

