Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Becton, Dickinson and Company (“Becton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDX) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Becton between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Becton investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (3) the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Becton during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 27, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

