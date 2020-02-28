Karen Michelle Presents LYB Spring 2020 Fashion Show & Humanitarian Awards Event

LYB Events March 2020 Models at LYB Events The famous LYB Events complimentary dessert reception.

LYB Events honors Deborah Alessi of the non-profit Face Forward with a Humanitarian Award for her work at their spring fashion and shopping event.

LYB Events is a one of a kind celebration of all things beauty honoring the best in every woman and girl by celebrating what makes each and every person unique!” — Show runner Karen MIchelle.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen Michelle , Los Angeles Entrepreneur & Creator of Destiny Candle, in association with LYB Events , The Knot, Artists For Trauma, My/Mo Mochi, Sahar Allure, Valley Girl Beauty, Mickey Fine Beverly Hills, and LRM Publicity present the “LYB Events Spring 2020 Fashion Show and Humanitarian Awards Event,” on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Luxe Sunset Bl. Hotel 11461 Sunset Bl. Los Angeles.Press Arrival: 3:00 pm | Red Carpet: 3:05 pm | Humanitarian Heart Award: 4:00 pm | 4:05 pm Fashion ShowLYB Events is thrilled to announce the Karen Michelle Humanitarian Heart Award recipient is Deborah Alessi. Deborah is the CEO/Founder of Face Forward International, which provides free reconstructive surgery and emotional support for domestic violence, human trafficking and acts of crime to survivors from around the globe. For the past 12 years, Deborah a domestic violence survivor herself has donated her time and services to the organization helping to change lives. Deborah Alessi and Face Forward will be recognized at the event for their tremendous contributions to improving the lives of women and girls everywhere.Confirmed celebrity runway models and guests include: Kennedy Madison (Seize the Moment), Nick Bencivengo (Tiktok Influencer), Jax Malcolm (Jingle Trails), Connor Dean (9-1-1), Alyssa De Boisblanc (Modern Family), Neil D’Monte (Batman v Superman), Gloria Garayua (How to Get Away With Murder), Madi Filipowicz (Tiktok Influencer), Laura T. Sharpe, Board President and CEO, Artists for Trauma (AFT), and many more!The #LYBEvents Spring 2020 showcasing designers include: Trident by Jax Malcolm, Karen Michelle, Amber Glo Designs, B.O.R. by Devonte Harris, Tokyo Twiggy, Round Table Clothing, Sita Couture, Amo La Cruz, 4th Girl Co., Simona Maghen, House of Tsebahat, and Petite Adele.Karen Michelle, Los Angeles Entrepreneur & Creator of Destiny Candle, created #LYBevents, a one of a kind beauty festival designed to empower all women and girls of all shapes, sizes, ages, and backgrounds. Karen believes that all women are beautiful and has brought this event to life to give each and every one of them the confidence they need to achieve all that they dare to dream. This one-day event will host celebrities, social media influencers, fans, and brands to celebrate, “All Things Beauty Inside and Out!” The full event runs from 11:00am-6:00pm includes shopping, celebrity red carpet, fashion show, humanitarian awards recognition, and dessert party.

#LYBEvents by Karen Michelle



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.