BWMG’s BLU3 Forms First International Distributor Relationship and Nemo by BLU3 Well Received at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, Florida, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTC:BWMG) a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of modern recreational diving products and onboard compressed air solutions is pleased to announce that it has recently formed a relationship with its first international distributor, Metallsoker AS, for the Nemo product by BLU3. Metallsoker AS, which is headquartered in Holmestrand, Norway, will have exclusive rights to sell into Norway, and surrounding territories will be considered as the partnership grows and more sales accumulate.



“We are excited to partner with Metallsoker AS as our first international sales partner. They have a fantastic reputation in the diving and metal detecting community and significant influence in their home markets.” said Robert Carmichael, Chairman & CEO of Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., adding, “We are looking to finalize additional dealer and sales partners in the coming weeks and roll those announcements out shortly.”

2020 Miami International Boat Show Generates Excitement for Nemo Product

BWMG presented their suite of products at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show which was held at the Miami Marine Stadium from February 13th – 17th. Feedback from attendees to BLU3’s new kiosk display was enthusiastic and there were a significant number of sales generated from the show. This was BLU3’s first show with inventory on hand.

“It was great to have boat show attendees stop by our new kiosk where they were able to watch videos and learn what it’s like to enjoy a tankless diving experience with Nemo and touch and feel the product. Everyone was impressed with the engineering of the product, in particular the portability and ease of use, and we made quite a few sales at the show.” said Blake Carmichael, the Chief Executive Officer of BLU3, the division of BWMG that is responsible for the Nemo product, adding, “We have now sold and shipped over 500 units of Nemo, and we can’t wait for the next opportunity to interact with new fans of the product. We look forward to introducing attendants of the Palm Beach International Boat Show to the world’s smallest dive system in late March.”

About Nemo by BLU3

Nemo (diveblu3.com/nemo) is a battery-powered and ultra-portable tankless dive system created for the recreational diving population under the BLU3 brand to make diving more user friendly, easier, and accessible to a new and larger group of divers. It was designed with the mass, global market in mind, ultimately creating a market much greater than SCUBA by eliminating barriers to entry. Weighing in at about 10 lb., Nemo is portable and travels as carry-on luggage on an airplane including multiple spare batteries which run the system for over 60 minutes each. Nemo has many potential applications, from exploring shallow reefs to river treasure and fossil hunting, boat hull cleaning, pool maintenance and even underwater yoga.

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial, military and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries including Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981 and dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung,” BLU3, Inc., and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc. dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com

Contact Information: (954)-462-5570 | investors@browniesmarinegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

