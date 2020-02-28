Cowen Outsourced Trading Wins 2020 Hedgeweek Annual Global Award

Named “Best Outsourced Trading Provider” for Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its global Outsourced Trading group was recognized as the “Best Outsourced Trading Provider” at the 2020 Hedgeweek Global Awards event. The criteria for the awards were based on an online peer review system in which managers, fund administrators, prime brokers, custodians and advisers were invited to elect “best in class” in a variety of categories.



Upon winning the award for the second year in a row, Bobby Croswell, Managing Director, Outsourced Trading, said, “We’re honored to be recognized yet again by Hedgeweek and our peers in the industry as ‘Best Outsourced Trading Provider’. This award validates our continued commitment to providing reliable, secure and innovative service and solutions to support our clients. We look forward to continuing to aid our clients with best-in-class tools and support that will improve the operational and administrative aspects of their business and allow them to focus on their core competencies.”

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, added, “Our ability to offer investment managers a premier, cost efficient solution for their trading needs remains a tremendous source of pride for us. The full service, multi-asset class nature of our global offering – and in particular its differentiation due to its transparency and the intensive operational support we provide our clients – are key drivers of the growth of our Outsourced Trading business. We will continue to invest in personnel and technology, and our team is now more than 20 traders strong with professionals across the United States, London, Belfast, and Hong Kong.”

The annual Hedgeweek Global Awards recognize excellence among hedge fund managers and service providers around the world and celebrate the achievements of firms that contributed to another significant year for the sector. Winners were presented with their awards at a ceremony held in London on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

About Cowen Outsourced Trading

Cowen Outsourced Trading provides investment managers with a first-rate, cost efficient solution for their trading needs. Our offering is full service, multi-asset class, global, and is differentiated by its transparency and level of operational support. Cowen Prime Services LLC dba Cowen Outsourced Trading. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services’ solutions are offered internationally through the firm’s UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK. and Cowen and Company (Asia) Limited, which is regulated by Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong

For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

