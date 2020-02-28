Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market and Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2020 Current Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Key Companies Overview, In-depth Study and Regional Forecast to 2025

The Research Analysis on “Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market and Global Enterprise Information Management Industry” Covers Business Trends, Technology Demand, Development Analysis, Benefits, Types and Applications

The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market can be driven by factors such as increased demand for the increased in inventory storage of data in the organization, is one of the major factors which is likely to boost the growth of the market. Increased technological development is also likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

The global enterprise resource planning market was valued at USD 39.65 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 65.20 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.66% over the forecast period (2020-2025). With digitization and businesses becoming global, firms have to tackle multiple vendors from different regions, inventory, manufacturing, scheduling, resource planning, raw materials, semi-finished and finished goods, customers, retailers, and numerous other units.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the integrated management of core business processes, often in real time and mediated by software and technology. ERP is usually referred to as a category of business-management software, typically a suite of integrated applications that an organization can use to collect, store, manage, and interpret data from various business activities.

ERP provides an integrated and continuously updated view of core business processes using a common database maintained by a database management system. ERP systems track business resources, cash, raw material, production capacity, and the status of business commitments, orders, purchase orders, and payroll. The applications that make up the system share data across various departments (manufacturing, purchasing, sales, accounting, etc.) that provide the data. ERP facilitates information flow between all business functions and manages connections to outside.

In addition, there has been an increased demand for the operational efficiency across the organization, which has accelerated the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Factors such as the increased efficiency, better workforce and less tasks are some of the major drivers for the growth in the global Enterprise Resource Planning market. However, lack of product information is also likely to hinder the growth of the market.

Moreover, there has been a wide-scale and rapid rise in the adoption of the software for connecting the intra-operability which is likely to contribute to the increased interoperability which is one of the major attributes to the growth of the market. In the past few years, the growth of the business sector has risen exponentially which has led to increased use of the ERP systems for the integration of the data, which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, increased demand for automation, and increased use of data integration is likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the estimated forecast period.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based ERP Solutions

4.3.2 Need for Operational Efficiency and Transparency in Business Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Number of Cyberattacks on ERP Applications

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 Government

5.2.5 IT and Telecom

5.2.6 Healthcare

5.2.7 Military and Defense

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 Oracle Corporation

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 Plex Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Syspro (Pty) Ltd.

6.1.6 Infor Inc.

6.1.7 Epicor Software Corporation

6.1.8 IBM Corporation

6.1.9 The Sage Group PLC

6.1.10 IQMS Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2020-2025:

Enterprise information management (EIM) is a field of interest within information technology. It specializes in finding solutions for optimal use of information within organizations, for instance to support decision-making processes or day-to-day operations that require the availability of knowledge.

The driving factors influencing the global enterprise information management market includes increasing demand of data-driven decision-making, growing adoption of mobile and cloud applications, and increase transparency of ERP software, rising investment and maintenance costs, growing demand for ERP including small & medium enterprises, increasing technological advancements in ERP, and growing opportunities for ERP software.

Enterprise Information Management Market segment by Regions/Countries:

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Enterprise Information Management Market segment by Type:

Cloud Computing

Big Data

Other

Enterprise Information Management Market segment by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Due to the rise in number of entrants in garment, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics manufacturing, and automotive the adoption of cloud solution and rise in customer data to improve decision-making process may drive the global enterprise information management market in the near future. Moreover, the Human Resource (HR) module is anticipated to witness tremendous growth resulting to current business advancements and growth in emerging economies. However, this compels businesses to adopt ERP HR modules for flexible management and integration of all relevant information of the present and workforce.

