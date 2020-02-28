Post Holdings Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Location

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) (the “Company” or “Post”) reported a fire took place on the evening of February 27, 2020, at its Michael Foods farm operation in Bloomfield, NE. All employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.



The fire impacted less than 5% of the layer population of Michael Foods’ internal and external layer network. Before considering the impact of the fire, Post management guidance for Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.22-$1.27 billion for fiscal year 2020 remains unchanged. The impact of the fire on Post’s financial results, if any, has yet to be determined. To the extent the property and/or business interruption loss exceeds $2.5 million, Post management expects to be reimbursed under insurance policies; however, costs may be incurred in different reporting periods than any insurance recovery.

The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP guidance measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for gain/loss on sale of business, income/expense on swaps, net, equity method investment adjustment, transaction and integration costs, restructuring and facility closure costs, mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges and other charges reflected in the Company’s reconciliations of historical numbers, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. For additional information regarding the Company’s non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Use of Non-GAAP Measure.”

Use of Non-GAAP Measure

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, in this press release to supplement its financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as it excludes certain items, and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, as key metrics in the evaluation of underlying Company and segment performance, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and, in part, in the determination of cash bonuses for its executive officers and employees. Additionally, the Company is required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in the Company’s financing documents. Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, provides increased transparency and assists investors in understanding the underlying operating performance of the Company and its segments and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude certain items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Prospective Financial Information

Prospective financial information is necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the assumptions underlying the prospective financial information described above will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. For further discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from the information provided above, see “Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Language” below. Accordingly, the prospective financial information provided above is only an estimate of what Post management believes is realizable as of the date of this press release before considering the impact of the fire. It also should be recognized that the reliability of any forecasted financial data diminishes the farther in the future that the data is forecast. In light of the foregoing, the information should be viewed in context and undue reliance should not be placed upon it.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Language

Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are made throughout this press release. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “target,” “is likely,” “will,” “can,” “may,” “would” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions elsewhere in this press release. These forward-looking statements include, among others, Post’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2020 before considering the impact of the fire. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the amount and timing of any insurance recovery, the timing to resume production at Bloomfield and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s cautionary statements contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dishes and egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes®, Better’n Eggs® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:

Media Relations

Lisa Hanly

lisa.hanly@postholdings.com

314-665-3180

Investor Relations

Matt Mainer

matt.mainer@postholdings.com

(314) 644-7618







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.