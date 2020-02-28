Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market and Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market 2020-2025 Growth Trends, Enterprise Demand, Cost Analysis, Latest Technology, Key Companies and Applications

The Research Report on Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market and Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Industry Gives Market Size Information, Share, Business Strategies, Benefits and End User Statistics

The driving factors influencing the Global Workspace As A Service (Waas) Market includes growing demand of device-independent and remote access to leading business applications and corporation data and need of reducing capital expenditure of organizations. As workspaces as a service industry offers hosted on-premises solutions and infrastructure with the support of third part infrastructure, the global workspace as a service (waas) market is on the verge to witness escalation in the near future. Moreover, the solutions and services in the global workspaces as a service market is also offer every individual user the flexibility of virtual desktop, applications, or corporate data for the professional to access anytime, anywhere with the use of smartphones, e-reader or tablets.

Workspace as a service (WaaS) is a type of desktop virtualization that corporations utilize to present their employees with access to business-related information and data from any place at any time, using the employee's device of choice.

The Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market was valued at USD 4.90 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.54 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. With WaaS solutions, employees can log into the provider's service and be presented with a virtual workspace desktop environment that appears and functions like their exact physical office desktop. This way, WaaS solutions allow employees to be more prolific and capable of obtaining critical applications and data, notwithstanding their geographical location. Organizations are realizing the benefit of WaaS that enables them to become less constrained by geography and reducse infrastructure managing costs while maintaining their employee experience.

Companies Mentioned:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

VMware Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Getronics NV

Unisys Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Colt Technology Services

Cloudalize NV

Dizzion Inc.

Rising adoption of BYOD across various industries, ease of deployment, scalability and quick availability, and increasing demand for affordable virtual desktop virtualization are set to boost the growth of the global WaaS market.

Furthermore, due to the availability of technological devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, professional can easily access their business virtually with the help of devices. Bring your own devices has emerged as a worldwide technological trend allows users to connect from any remote location across all the region. The Workspace as a Service Market is anticipated to project tremendous growth in the global workspace as a service (waas) market owing to the growing presence of BYOD applications.

Key Market Trends:

Telecom and IT to hold a Major Market Share

The telecom and IT sector has witnessed a high penetration rate of BYOD and cloud computing. The sector has been an early adopter of WaaS. The IT sector considered for the study includes enterprises that are into consulting and offering IT-based products and services. Therefore, most of their manufactured assets are intangible and include a broad range of enterprises.

Since software applications allow organizations to derive revenue from digital business channels, there is a stronger need to automate and release new applications and functionalities. This need has also led to a shift to the cloud, owing to the cost benefits.

Huawei Technologies, a prominent player in the telecom industry, migrated its R&D center in India to its own cloud computing platform called “Desktop Cloud”. By migrating its computing and storage to cloud, the company was able to save almost 88% of the overall expenses, compared to that of the traditional desktop environment.

North America to hold a Major Market Share

With relatively high rates of BYOD in the region, the need for securing enterprise data and finding cost-efficient ways of managing IT deployment is evident in the region.

According to a Cisco study, US workers save an average of 81 minutes/ week by using their own devices. Almost half of all North American enterprises/workplaces had adopted BYOD in 2016, according to a Avaya, a prominent technology company in the United States.

Such figures indicate the implementation and satisfaction levels of BYOD across US enterprises, thus providing scope for the vendors in the market. With strong economic growth in the region, enterprise expansion across the region is expected. Therefore, the BYOD trend, in addition to enterprise growth, provides opportunities for the vendors in the market.

Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market 2020-2025:

The driving factors influencing the Global Business-Process-As-A-Service Market includes lowering Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), reduced operational costs, and faster time to market (FTM). The global Business-Process-as-a-Service market offers a hosting of integrated software, optimized processes, and resources to work. At present, the global Business-Process-as-a-Service industry is illustrating established outcomes for several other business processes and are majorly increasing adoption with the support of small and medium size enterprise. Moreover, the global Business-Process-as-a-Service market enables frequent improvements in customer experience. Moreover, the global Business-Process-as-a-Service industry also offers end user delivery services for business processes such as customer services, sales and marketing, accounting, and human resource management. These are considered as flexible business models that help optimize capital expenditure while working on operational expenses expected and proportionate to business volumes.

Business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) is a term defined for a specific type of web-delivered or cloud hosting solutions that benefits an enterprise by assisting with business operations. BPaaS basically means that the business process is being automated through a remote delivery model.

The leading vendors of the global Business-Process-as-a-Service market are providing major resources to recognize key opportunities areas and maintain the same flow with the increasing competition in the global Business-Process-as-a-Service market. Due to the increasing use of cloud computing the global Business-Process-as-a-Service market is expected to drive tremendous growth in the near future.

Companies Mentioned:

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Software AG

Tibco Software Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Oracle Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Capgemini SE

The business-process-as-a-service market was valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 24.85 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.91% during the forecast period (2020- – 2025). The increasing integration of robotic process automation (RPA) and the Internet of Things (IoT), with BPaaS, is a trend that aids in the growth of the market.

- Business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) has primarily risen as a cost-effective alternative for businesses, basically to optimize their services and focus on their core competencies, while outsourcing other functions like finance and accounting, supply chain management, and other commodity services.

- The demand for business process management is increasing at a robust rate across the world, due to the emergence of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other intelligence solutions.

- BPaaS delivery model presents significantly greater utility through the vertical integration of technology infrastructure, proprietary software applications, and people for the business-process services delivery.

- Businesses can eliminate the need for multiple vendor relationships to work for the company, which reduces the switching costs across the delivery life cycle and helps in realizing the value drivers of economies of scale and scope.

