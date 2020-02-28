Operating Room Integration Market Is Expected to Reach $4.16 Billion by 2025: Says AMR

Increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and patient safety concern on operating room fuel the growth of the global operating room integration market. By application, the surgery segment held more than half of the total market share in 2017. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.6% by 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global operating room integration market was estimated at $1.72 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit at $4.16 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in number of surgical procedures, increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and patient safety concern on operating room drive the growth of the global operating room integration market. On the other hand, high costs and maintenance of ORI systems impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, untapped potentials of emerging markets are expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The audio & video management systems segment to lead the trail by 2025-

Based on device type, the audio & video management systems segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The display systems segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.0% by the end of 2025.

The surgery segment to retain its dominance in terms of revenue-

Based on application, the surgery segment contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to rule the roost during 2018–2025. Simultaneously, the neuro segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1% throughout the estimated period.

North America garnered the highest share in 2017-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2017, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the study period.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global operating room integration market report include Stryker Corporation, Skytron LLC, Canon Inc., Image Stream Medical, Inc., Getinge AB, STERIS plc, Doricon Medical Systems, Merivaara Oy, Olympus Corporation, and KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

