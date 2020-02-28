Streetwise Reports Publishes 'The 'Virus' Technology That Kills Coronavirus Plus Lots of Other Pathogens'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ:OTCQB) SteraMist disinfectant technology kills the coronavirus.



Company mentioned: TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.

TOMI's products kill pathogens—safely and effectively. Not just the coronavirus: Ebola, MERS, C. diff spores, sepsis, norovirus, anthrax, Staphylococcus, MRSA, Legionnaire's and Zika. The kill list also includes food borne illness such as E. coli and salmonella.

TOMI's lead product, SteraMist, is a propriety two-step process that aerosolizes and activates a 7.8% hydrogen peroxide solution, along with a "secret sauce," producing a fine aqueous mist. You probably have a bottle of hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) in your medicine cabinet; it's the world's safest natural sanitizer.

SteraMist's hydrogen peroxide concentration produces a highly effective, germ-killing aerosol. SteraMist is unique in that the mist—more like a fog—"atomizes" the liquid and quickly covers hard to reach surfaces, with the same velocity and characteristics of a gas. This works faster and with less saturation than ordinary sprays.

Speed and portability are primary advantages: SteraMist can clean a room in minutes. The SteraMist hospital "terminal clean" protocol is 55 minutes. Competitive products, we believe, are generally far more caustic or take up to eight hours. All are superior to bleach hand scrubbing.

SteraMist is proven to kill all known bacteria, spores and inactivate all known viruses on surface by a "six log" or 99.9999% reduction, the highest standard.

On February 4, 2020, after a lengthy three-year registration process, the next level began: "TOMI Receives China CDC Registration Making SteraMist the Disinfection Industry Standard in China."

Continue reading this article: The 'Virus' Technology That Kills Coronavirus Plus Lots of Other Pathogens

About Streetwise Reports

Streetwise Reports shares investment ideas in many sectors. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

Fincom Investment Partners and its officers and directors own shares in TOMI Environmental Solutions and may buy or sell shares at any time without prior notice. The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

The full disclosure is provided at the article's end: The 'Virus' Technology That Kills Coronavirus Plus Lots of Other Pathogens

For more information, please contact Carmen Guzman, Cguzman@streetwisereports.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.