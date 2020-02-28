Apergy to Present at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE: APY), announced today that Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer, will attend and meet with investors at the 25th Annual Credit Suisse Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado on March 2nd and 3rd, 2020.



Soma Somasundaram is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. Eastern Time (8:05 a.m. Mountain Time). A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on our website at https://investors.apergy.com/news-reports/calendar. The accompanying slides from the presentation will be posted in the Investors section of our website for approximately 30 days.

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:

David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-5751



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.