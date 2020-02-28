Electric Vehicle Companies in the Automotive Industry – Success Despite Corona virus

February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The general automotive industry is slowing faster than expected, and the shift is bringing massive economic threats. Companies like Rivian, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford (NYSE:F) and Franchise Holdings International (OTC:FNHI) innovate in the electric vehicle space despite any economic threats like the coronavirus, and guess what they are doing great!

Runner Ups

The market also offers a dozen fully electric and mass-production sedans, sports cars, and SUVs available, to US buyers at least. And these models vary in terms of cost, range, and power- and quite a bit. But, plenty of exciting electric cars are on the horizon, including a go-anywhere pickup from Rivian and an all-electric version of Ford F-150 (NYSE:F). Then there's the Nissan Leaf (OTC:NSANY) which is the most affordable all-electric car on the market as its price starts at $31,600. For $31,895, you can even buy a Volkswagen e-Golf (OTC:VWAGY) with fast-charging capability and an EPA-estimated 125-mile range. Altough EPA-estimated 84 miles of range, if you only need a car to drive through the city, there's also Fiat 500e (NYSE:FCAU). And there's General Motors' pricey electric attempt (NYSE:GM) Chevrolet Bolt which has fancy features like an optional Bose stereo system and a standard heated steering wheel. So, you already have quite a bit when it comes to EVs but a lot more is yet to come.

Solar Power

Just because not everyone is Tesla, there is no reason to believe Tesla will rule the EV throne for good in the Automotive Industry. Companies such as Worksport from Franchise Holdings International (OTC:FNHI) are going even further by incorporating solar technology into tonneau covers for pickups, possibly extending the driving range of any electric vehicle. Its TerraVis has made solar technology accessible and provided limitless possibilities for enhancement of EVS as afterall solar energy is the most abundant source we have. And in the world where electric vehicles are unattainable for many due to their high price range, TerraVis is about to make renewable energy sources accessible to everyday truck users as it doesn't even require them to purchase a new vehicle. And this is what sets Worksport ahead of its competitors as its TerraVis system is completely customizable in nature, allowing each user to create a version for their individual truck, lifestyle and needs.

Electric Vehicles

By 2025, it is estimated that there will be 130 EV models from which customers can choose from. So make no mistake: the quiet revolution is underway marking the trend towards low- and no-emission vehicles. These new zero-emission cars, crossovers, and SUVs are the result of enormous investments by auto manufacturers, and they’re investing $225 billion over the next five years to electrify their fleets.

Tesla Model Y Delivery – It's Almost Here!

Tesla Model Y deliveries are beginning earlier than thought- way earlier. Tesla's guidance was for Model Y deliveries to start in the second half of 2020, so this means that production has been going so smoothly that everything is even ahead of schedule. But much of this is also due to the fact that this model shares approximately 75% of its parts with the Model 3, and that makes it much easier for Tesla to get the electric crossover into production, mass production that is and without hiccups. No doubt that Tesla overall has matured as a company, bringing its know-how into action.

Outlook

The Coronavirus has entered the building and since automotive manufacturing relies heavily on global supply chains for components, with China being a major producer, if only one part of the supply chain is disrupted, the ripple effect will be felt throughout the industry. But as the global auto industry is embracing the shock and consequences of its mature life cycle, there is one which will continue to thrive despite Coronavirus, which is afterall a Black Swan event that will pass. And you did not have to attend last month's Los Angeles Auto Show to realise the rewards these vehicles bring to consumers, the planet, and the overall economy.

The trend where the automotive industry is beyond clear: people and goods can move with cleaner, low carbon and more efficient technologies. But the critical component to this transformative shift is for customers to accept the product: its price, quality and convenience. . And these normal barriers to widespread customer acceptance of any products are being overcome as we speak. Battery costs are also a fraction of what they were, but they still need work done to become even more competitive. But auto companies have seen the future, and the future is electric, no discussion there. And the space for further inventions is truly endless.

