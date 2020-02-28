China registers reduction of coronavirus infections

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 28 - The ambassador of the Republic of China to Angola, Gong Tao, said last Thursday, in Luanda, that cases of coronavirus infections in his country have been falling considerably.,

The diplomat, who presented to the 3rd Commission of the National Assembly data on the latest developments of the disease in that Asian country, indicated that the Chinese authorities are attentive to any health situation involving Angolans who live and study in China.

According to Gong Tao, Chinese authorities report more cured cases and fewer infections every day.

In total, according to the source, infected cases across the country are around 80,000.

The chairwoman of the 3rd Commission of the National Assembly (parliament), Josefina Pitra Diakite, made it known that the Chinese diplomat informed the Angolan deputies about the disease that China and the world in general have been facing lately.

What the ambassador came to do, she said, is to “(...) reassure us and give us more information to share with the parliamentary community and help to clarify particularly the concerns that arise when there is no adequate information about what is happening," she noted.

To her, the first good impression made by the Chinese ambassador in Angola is the fact that there was a considerable reduction in infections, which she considered to be a very positive element.

