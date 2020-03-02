Judge Orders Crypto Wallet held as collateral and another Realtor is working with Bankcoin Reserve (BCR)

Billie LeKich encourages her real estate clients to accept BCR for the sale of their properties.

CALOUNDRA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANOTHER REALTOR ACCEPTING BANKCOIN RESERVE (BCR) FOR REAL ESTATE DEALSBillie LeKich accepts BCR cryptocurrency for her commissions as do several other realtors. Visit the "Billie Prestige Selection" website at: https://www.prestigeselection.com.au/ or reach her on SKYPE at: Billie LeKichAward Winning Real Estate Agent and Agency "Billie Prestige Selection" in Caloundra, Queensland, Australia, accepts Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) for commissions. Billie is one of the top selling Agents in the Caloundra and Golden Beach areas of Queensland, Australia. She has won numerous Awards in the past 16 yrs of her Real Estate Career and in 2008, opened her own Agency known as the "Billie Prestige Selection."Billie predominantly concentrates on selling high-end apartments and condos. She works very hard helping her clients sell their properties for the best possible results. Billie has now received the 2020 Agent of the year Awards for both the Caloundra and Golden Beach areas. Her success is outstandingly remarkable as she is the only Sales Agent within her Agency.In January 2020 Billie was approached by a client friend, who also has a large successful business that accepts Bankcoin Reserve (BCR). It was explained to her that this cryptocurrency was the first stable coin in the world that has the ability to mine up to 10% compound interest per annum as it is pegged to the ceiling market price of one ounce of gold. That pricing mechanism gives BCR an incredible advantage over other cryptocurrencies in the market.Billie was excited to be introduced to BCR and discovered a way to hedge her assets against market volatility with this new digital asset. After extensively researching BCR, Billie now accepts BCR and has since instructed her Super Fund to invest in the BCR coin as well.She is also happy to introduce BCR to her clients so that they too can hedge their assets and protect themselves against market volatility. Billie is now encouraging others to accept BCR and take up this great new exciting technology that's changing the world.We remind non Australian residents/citizens (who are interested in buying property 'down under') that they must first seek approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) for "existing property". However, non Australian residents/citizens are heartily encouraged to purchase "brand new construction" for which they will not need any FIRB approval whatsoever.A forward thinking landlord at the Lucca Apartment Complex in New Farm, Australia recently rented an apt in exchange for Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) for a year's rental. Soon after, another landlord representing an apartment located in Milton, Queensland, Australia also accepted BCR for a year's rental. Both apartments are beautiful, well appointed with modern appliances. Both landlords not only get a year's rental on day one but the BCR mining feature will be mining up to 10% compound interest for them. Please refer to our WHITEPAPER for mining details. https://bankcoinreserve.io/whitepaper/ JUDGE ORDERS CRYPTOCURRENCY TO BE USED AS LEGITIMATE COLLATERAL IN A COURT OF LAW:Judge Judith Gibson of the New South Wales District Court approved a cryptocurrency exchange account to be held as "security" against legal fees and court costs. The judge was asked to order that the $20,000.00 cryptocurrency wallet be moved into a court controlled bank account. The amount in question will likely cover the defendant's expected legal costs in case the plaintiff loses or withdraws from the case.The defendant's attorney said that even if the account is in Australian dollars that "Cryptocurrency represents a highly unstable investment". But Judge Judith Gibson said she was prepared to accept cryptocurrency was volatile then replied, "However, this is a recognised form of investment."Addressing the volatility issue, she ordered the plaintiff to provide the defendant's solicitor with monthly statements related to the cryptocurrency wallet and must notify the solicitor immediately should the wallet drop below $20,000.00."I can see the desirability of the defendant receiving prompt notification of any drop in the value of the account," the judge said. "These are uncertain financial times."Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) is the ideal choice to serve as collateral for legal cases or real estate escrow accounts because it has little volatility and mines itself all the while it is serving as collateral. Fiat money (in fact, no asset) increases its own value but Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) does exactly that!BCR has little volatility and mines up to 10% compound interest per annum while it is sitting there "on hold" or held as "collateral". BCR is the perfect solution for holding value in any cryptocurrency or bank account.This legal case proves the growing legitimacy and acceptance of cryptocurrency by governments the world over.BANKCOIN RESERVE (BCR@W) USED TO PAY COLLEGE TUITIONS:Bankcoin Reserve (BCR)'s website for education is the Wyith Institute in Hong Kong, China. https://wyith.edu Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) was modified to be used to pay for graduate degrees. The modified BCR coin is referred to as BCR@W. The reason this educational choice has become extremely important to many students worldwide is because students taking their online courses via the Wyith Institute online merely pay their incidentals. The Wyith Institute uses cryptocurrency to pay for tuition costs. Many students who could not otherwise afford their graduate degrees are now enrolled at https://Wyith.edu Wyith.edu online university courses from the Wesleyan University in the Philippines and the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England have been reviewed by the World Education Services (WES).The WES online report verifies that Wyith Institute online course degrees for bachelors, masters and doctorates are equal to degrees earned in the USA.View or download reports and brochures for both universities here:NOTICE: The authors of press releases distributed by https://bankcoinreserve.io are all Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) advocates.



