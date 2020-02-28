Global Gelatin Market is Expected to Reach USD 4.38 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Gelatin Market by Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish & Poultry), Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global gelatin market is expected to grow from USD 2.31 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.38 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Increasing awareness among food & beverage manufacturers regarding self-stabilization & emulsification properties of gelatin, growing significance of microencapsulation in pharmaceutical applications due to its control release of active ingredients & targeted drug delivery are the factors driving gelatin market. Increasing demand for clean-label products, high demand for naturally sourced ingredients and high intake of protein-rich diet is providing an impetus to the growth of the gelatin market.

Gelatin is defined as a clear tasteless powder through which liquids are prepared. It is a translucent, colorless, brittle, flavorless food ingredient that is obtained from collagen obtained from various animal body parts. It has various names such as hydrolyzed collagen, collagen hydrolysate, gelatine hydrolysate, hydrolyzed gelatine, and collagen peptides. It acts as a gelling agent in food, medications, drug and vitamin capsules, photographic films and papers and cosmetics. Gelatin is an irreversibly hydrolyzed form of collagen, in which the hydrolysis process causes the reduction of protein fibrils into smaller peptides. For instance, in April 2018, Nitta Gelatin (Japan) launched an ingredient known as “DRG Gelatin,” which is used in soft gel gelatin capsules. This ingredient is used to prevent cross-linkage reactions and enhances dissolution in soft capsule applications.

Expanding demand for naturally sourced ingredients is a major factor driving the market. Also, the increasing significance of microencapsulation in pharmaceutical applications due to its control release of active ingredients and targeted drug delivery and high intake of protein-rich diet is providing an impetus to the growth of the gelatin market are two factors fuelling the growth of market. However, severe competition from gelatin alternatives may obstruct the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the deployment of gelatin in fortified confectionery and sports nutrition products may boost the market in forthcoming years.

Key players operating in the global gelatin market include Gelita Usa Inc., Dongbao, Sterling, Eversource Gelatin, Foodchem International Corporation, Pb Gelatins, Luohe Wulong Gelatin Co., Ltd., Weishardt Holding SA, Norland Products Inc., Rousselot S.A.S., Nitta-Gelatin, Catalent Inc. and Italgelatine (S.P.A) among others. To enhance their market position in the global Gelatin market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in May 2018, Darling Ingredients (US) completed the acquisition of Kruger Commodities, Inc. (US) which helped the company to expand its production business for protein blending operations and cooking oil collecting business.

For Instance Darling also acquired Triple-T Food Arkansas which helped the organization in expanding its premium protein segment.

The type A segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 61.70% in 2017

Type segment is divided into segments such as a type A and type B. The type A segment is dominating the market in 2017. The type A gelatin is used as food grade gelatin. The demand of gelatin in sports drinks is rising rapidly due to its high protein and low-fat content.

The porcine segment valued around USD 898.27 Billion in 2017

The source segment includes porcine, bovine skin, bovine bone and fish & poultry. The porcine segment is dominating the market in 2017. Pigskin is rich in collagen proteins as they are considered to be more constant in comparison with gelatin from other sources. Most of the gelatin is sourced from animal tissues, as it contains a high amount of collagen.

The food modification segment held the market share of 47.40% in 2017

The application segment includes food, pharmaceuticals and others. The food segment is dominating the gelatin market in 2017. Gelatin is a rich source of protein used in functional & nutritional food & beverage products. The growing demand for nutritional food & beverages has been stimulating the demand for gelatin.

The thickener segment is dominating with the highest share of 63.10% in 2017

The function segment is classified into bloom value, thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent and others. The thickener segment is dominating with the highest share of 63.10% in 2017. Gelatin is hydrolyzate of collagen, it is a non-fat high-protein without cholesterol, and it is a natural nutritional food thickener

Regional Segment Analysis of the Gelatin Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global gelatin market with USD 958.31 Million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in the market. The Europe region is dominating region because of the demand for nutritional and functional food & beverage products along with the rising pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the plentiful availability of raw materials as well as the presence of key gelatin manufacturing contributes to the growth of the gelatin market in the region. Asia Pacific is growing rapidly because consumers are preferring high protein products, thus, boosting the gelatin market growth. Apart from this, the growth of the poultry market, and the increasing number of slaughterhouses and marine product manufacturers have offered growth opportunities for food gelatin manufacturers.

About the report:

The global gelatin market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

