CAPREIT Announces Release of 2019 ESG Report

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it issued its 2019 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report. The ESG Report highlights CAPREIT’s progress in integrating ESG measures into its corporate strategy.



“We have been applying sustainable practices throughout the management of our operations for over a decade. Integrating ESG measures into our corporate strategy is paramount to the evolution of our current business environment and stakeholder expectations,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO. “We are pleased to introduce and disclose our 2019 ESG performance, which highlights how CAPREIT is addressing topics of importance to our residents, employees, investors and the communities we serve.”

Highlights of CAPREIT’s 2019 ESG Report include:

Investing over $47 million to improve building operational performance in the last three years.

Achieving reductions of 8% in energy usage and over 15% in water consumption in the last decade.

Achieving Bronze-level Parity Certification for advancing women in both their leadership and career development and gaining access to Board seats (43% self-identified female representation on CAPREIT’s Board).

Awarded Platinum-level Aon Best Employer in Canada for the 7th consecutive year (best-in-class leadership development programs: rotational management training and mentoring programs).

Raising $217,000 in charitable funds to support local communities in 2019.

Adoption of comprehensive corporate governance policies and procedures, including a formalized Corporate ESG Policy in 2019.

A copy of the 2019 ESG Report has been issued as an attachment to the 2019 Annual Report and can be found by visiting the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com.

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

