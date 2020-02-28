Global Athleisure Market Is Expected to Reach $257.1 Million by 2026: Says AMR

Increase in the inclination of consumers for participating in physical fitness activities, rise in health and wellness trend among the target customers, and upsurge in the number of millennials across the globe fuel the growth of the global athleisure market. By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. On the other hand, by region, Europe would register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global athleisure market was estimated at $163.7 million in 2019 and is expected to hit at $257.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and fluctuating market trends.

Rise in the inclination of consumers for participating in physical fitness activities, increase in health and wellness trend among the target customers, and surge in the number of millennials across the globe drive the growth of the global athleisure market. On the other hand, volatile cost of raw materials and availability of counterfeit brands curtail down the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in promotional activities & initiatives by various organizations are anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the sector.

Download Brochure to Know More Information About Athleisure market and Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6137

The sneaker segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

Based on product type, the sneaker segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global athleisure market share in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by 2026. At the same time, the leggings segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.9% till 2026.

The offline segment to lead the trail through 2019–2026-

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-thirds of the global athleisure market. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during 2019–2026.

Send Me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6137

North America generated the highest share in 2018-

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global athleisure market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate during the study period. Simultaneously, Europe is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the estimated period. The other two regions analyzed in the report include LAMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the market report include Nike, Gap Inc., Under Armour, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Adidas, Asics Corporation, Puma, Columbia Sportswear Company, North Face, and Lululemon Athletic.These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to fortify their stand in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.