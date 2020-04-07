California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in California Who Had Exposure to Asbestos to call For Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO-Get Compensated

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person who had exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work the Advocate has endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO.” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Lung Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult children of a Navy Veteran or person in California with lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. They want to make certain a person like this gets compensated. Even if the person smoked cigarettes-if they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos their compensation could exceed one hundred thousand dollars.

To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work the Advocate has endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are fulltime asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma attorneys and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in California organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303.

https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California’s more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.