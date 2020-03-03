Ariento Founder Joins Board of Directors for SecureTheVillage

Founder of Ariento, Chris Rose, joins the board for SecureTheVillage, a national organization dedicated to cybersecurity community building and education.

This board is one of those ‘raise your level’ types in which the people around the table push you to be better. I’m excited about that and the relationships that result.” — Chris Rose

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ariento Founder and CEO, Chris Rose, has been elected to join the Board of Directors for SecureTheVillage, a national organization dedicated to cybersecurity community building and education. Rose had served on the SecureTheVillage Leadership Council since 2017.“I appreciate the consideration by the board and look forward to continuing the vital work already in motion,” said Rose. “This board is one of those ‘raise your level’ types in which the people around the table push you to be better. I’m excited about that and the relationships that result.”Rose’s career in cybersecurity has spanned two decades, including serving as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the United States Marine Corps telecommunications enclave in the Republic of Georgia and working as a cybersecurity engineer with MITRE, a federally funded research and development center that acts as the preeminent cybersecurity expert for the United States Federal Government.Ariento provides cybersecurity, information technology (IT), and compliance services to small and mid-sized organizations. Comprised of a veteran team boasting decades of experience at the highest levels of the United States military and federal government, Ariento specializes in delivering best-in-class technology solutions that are secure and regulatory compliant. From consulting to fully outsourced IT services and more, Ariento gives business owners and executives one less thing to worry about in today's interconnected digital world.To learn more about Ariento, please visit www.Ariento.com For more information about SecureTheVillage, please visit www.securethevillage.org ###



