LGI Homes Gives an Additional $385,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation to Provide Programs That Honor Veterans

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH), one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilders, is giving back to our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders and families in need as part of the company’s growing philanthropic initiative, LGI Giving.

“One of our goals for 2019 was to engage with an organization that embodies our business and our company’s core values," said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of LGI Homes. "The Gary Sinise Foundation’s acts of selfless service extend across the country, and their contributions to the betterment of society and their ongoing commitment to serving America’s heroes span the spectrum of causes.”

In early 2019, LGI Homes gave the Gary Sinise Foundation a one-time donation of $200,000 and announced its pledge to continue support throughout the year by donating $50 for every home closed in 2019. On January 28, 2020, LGI Homes fulfilled that promise with the presentation of a check for $385,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation in support of their mission. With contributions totaling $585,000, LGI Homes’ donations will impact many Americans that have defended our country through programs dedicated to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.

"Many thanks to everyone at LGI Homes for their support of the Gary Sinise Foundation and our nation’s heroes," said Gary Sinise, Founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation. "We are accomplishing so many things, large and small that are making a difference in the lives of our defenders and their families. It is only with generosity from great companies like LGI Homes that we can continue to provide programs for those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide Americans freedom and security, and do a little more to help see them through difficult times."

About Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, an advocate of our nation’s defenders for nearly forty years. The mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. This is accomplished through a number of national and local programs, funded by the generosity of the Foundation’s 60,000+ donors. These programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation please visit: garysinisefoundation.org .

About LGI Giving

Started in 2016, the LGI Giving initiative was created for LGI employees to have a larger impact on the communities in which they serve through volunteerism and financial contributions – strengthening local relationships and demonstrating loyalty. Since then this initiative has grown to support an abundance of organizations each year. Through this initiative the Company has contributed over $1,500,000 in corporate non-profit sponsorships and donated over 20,000 employee service hours. Through LGI Giving’s Service Impact Day, in which all LGI offices across the nation turn their focus away from sales and closings to participate in this special day created to increase volunteerism throughout our company, Company operations are put on hold for every employee to donate their time and energy into supporting a local non-profit. For more information on LGI Giving, please visit LGIHomes.com/LGIGiving.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

LGI Homes Donates $385,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation Chief Operating Officer of the Gary Sinise Foundation, Elizabeth Fields, accepts a donation of $385,000 from LGI Homes to support their ongoing commitment to serving America’s heroes.



