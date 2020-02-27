Nicaragua : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Nicaragua

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

February 27, 2020

Summary:

Social unrest and its aftermath eroded confidence and caused large capital and bank deposits outflows that resulted in a prolonged output contraction. Banks cut lending, which exacerbated the downturn. Faced with sharply lower revenues and a severe tightening in available financing, including on account of sanctions, the government was forced to cut spending and adopt a procyclical tax package.