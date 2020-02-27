There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,771 in the last 365 days.

Nicaragua : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Nicaragua

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

February 27, 2020

Social unrest and its aftermath eroded confidence and caused large capital and bank deposits outflows that resulted in a prolonged output contraction. Banks cut lending, which exacerbated the downturn. Faced with sharply lower revenues and a severe tightening in available financing, including on account of sanctions, the government was forced to cut spending and adopt a procyclical tax package.

Country Report No. 20/59

