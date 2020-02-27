Weyland Tech to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2020; Pre-Conference Webcast Available March 9

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) (OTCQX: WEYLD), a leading global provider of mCommerce platform-as-a-service (PaaS), eCommerce managed services and mobile fintech solutions, has been invited to present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California on March 15-17, 2020.



The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Last year, the ROTH Conference hosted 550 presenting companies and 5,100 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

Weyland Tech senior management is scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings on March 16-17. They will discuss the rapid growth in subscriptions to the company’s CreateApp platform-as-a-service, the launch of CreateApp in Taiwan and Italy , and a recent major U.S. acquisition .

Last month, the company completed its acquisition of the Minneapolis-based eCommerce technology company, Push Interactive, which provides an end-to-end eCommerce solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands that include HomeAdvisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun.

Weyland expects to report an annualized run rate of more than $48.6 million at year-end 2019, or $60.6 million on a combined pro forma basis with Push. This compares to $22.7 million in revenue for the full year 2018. The company also expects to report its first positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA after previously reporting it had turned adjusted EBITDA positive in the final month of Q3.

Prior to the start of the conference, ROTH will host a pre-recorded webcast of the company’s presentation, which will be available on the conference website here and in the investor section of the company’s website under Presentations , beginning on March 9.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Weyland Tech, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both or Grant Stude of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com .

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, CreateApp enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. For more information, visit weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully integrate Push, the continued growth of the eCommerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.



Company Contact

Brent Suen, CEO

Weyland Tech Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact







