Bloom® Beauty Essence – Superfood Supplement for Radiant Skin – Coming to America

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are what you eat.

And just like your muscles and bones need proper nutrition, so does your skin.

This is why R-Pharm, an international pharmaceutical company, has developed a superfood nutritional supplement to nourish your skin. BLOOM BEAUTY ESSENCE® contains natural superfoods for beautiful and firmer skin.

“BLOOM BEAUTY ESSENCE® is a natural and powerful nutritional supplement that helps your skin from the inside with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals from anti-aging plant extracts,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company.

Steiner-Kienzler developed two skincare supplements to meet the different needs of your skin during the day and while you sleep at night.

“BLOOM BEAUTY ESSENCE® Day Spa is a source of moisture that your skin needs to protect itself from the stressful influencers of the day, such as UV radiation, pollution, and stress,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “It includes natural antioxidants from guava, amla fruit, and microalgae, which creates a protective shield against premature skin aging.”

The Night Spa supplement contains pomegranate and gluten-free wheat extracts, which provide anti-aging protection. “While you sleep, your skin regains lost moisture and radiance for glowing skin when you wake up,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “The nutrients from pomegranate help the skin regenerate during the night, and wheat extract helps reduce wrinkles.”

In addition to the tablets you take in the morning, and before you got to bed, BLOOM BEAUTY ESSENCE® has created the first effective and tasty skincare drink with collagen.

“We believe true beauty comes from within,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “In addition to our Bloom nutritional supplement, we have developed a feel-good drink that will make you look good.

“It is ready-to-drink for the perfect on-the-go refreshment that rejuvenates your skin with only natural fruit sugar and without preservatives” she added. “Forget caffeinated and sugared drinks which can dehydrate your skin and emphasize wrinkles. Instead, refresh yourself and your skin at the same time. It is the best of both worlds.”

For more information, please visit bloombeauty.de.

Andrew Polin BLOOM BEAUTY ESSENCE® 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



