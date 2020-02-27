iRhythm Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2020 Financial Outlook

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 46% to $214.6 million over 2018

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 41% year-over-year to $59.1 million

Gross margin for the full year 2019 was 75.5%, a year-over-year improvement of 180 basis points

Announced participation in a new, randomized, controlled study, GUARD-AF, sponsored by the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, to determine if earlier detection of atrial fibrillation (AFib) through screening in previously undiagnosed individuals ultimately impacts the rate of stroke, compared to usual standard medical care

“The iRhythm team made substantial progress in 2019 driving our growth initiatives, including commercial execution, market penetration, and market expansion. Our competitive differentiation – and why physicians are selecting our Zio platform for ambulatory cardiac monitoring – can be attributed to an unrivaled combination of superior technology, clinical validation, sales, service and support,” said Kevin King, CEO. “I am confident we are in the best position to date to continue to grow our business. Our continued focus on increasing market penetration with our single Zio platform, driving operating scale through continued productivity improvements, and expanding our addressable market into new indications are key drivers as we move into 2020.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 41% to $59.1 million, from $41.8 million during the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased salesforce productivity, expansion into new accounts, improved penetration of existing accounts, and the launch of Zio AT.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $45.2 million, or 76.5% gross margin, up from $31 million, or gross margin of 74.1%, during the same period in 2018.

Operating expenses (OPEX) for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $62.9 million, compared to $44.1 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in operating expenses was driven by personnel-related costs from our sales team and sales support infrastructure, costs associated with the silent AF development project with Verily, increases in the company’s stock-based compensation expenses, costs associated with internal control efforts and bad debt expense. OPEX in the quarter was also driven by one-time charges associated with the company’s Q3’19 financial statement Revision, consulting costs attributable to revenue cycle management support and incremental bonus true-up for the year.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $17.3 million, or a loss of $0.65 per share, compared with net loss of $16.3 million, or a loss of $0.67 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 46% to $214.6 million, from $147.3 million in 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily due to salesforce expansion, growth of new accounts, improved penetration of existing accounts, and the launch of Zio AT.

Gross profit for the year was $162.1 million, or 75.5% gross margin, up from $108.5 million, or 73.7% gross margin in 2018.

Operating expenses inclusive of Verily development for the year were $216.8 million, an increase of 41% compared to 2018. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by selling, general and administrative expenses used to expand the company’s sales force and support the growth in operations, costs associated with Verily development, increases to the company’s stock-based compensation expenses and costs associated with internal control development. OPEX for the year was also driven by one-time charges associated with the company’s Q3’19 financial statement Revision and consulting costs attributable to revenue cycle management support.

Net loss for 2019 was $54.6 million, or a loss of $2.16 per share, compared with net loss of $50.4 million, or a loss of $2.11 per share from 2018.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments were $148.6 million as of December 31, 2019.



Guidance for Full Year 2020

iRhythm projects revenue for the full year 2020 to range from $280 million to $290 million, which represents 31% to 35% growth over the company’s prior year. Gross margins for the full year 2020 are expected to range from 76% to 77% and operating expenses for the full year 2020 to be between $265 million to $275 million including $52.5 million to $57.5 million for research and development and $212.5 million to $217.5 million for selling, general and administrative expense. These operating expense targets are inclusive of $15 million in costs associated with the company’s silent AF development project with Verily.

iRhythm expects sales headcount to reach approximately 160 by year end 2020.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, anticipated productivity improvements and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,462 $ 20,023 Short-term investments 120,089 58,320 Accounts receivable, net 23,867 19,790 Inventory 4,037 2,062 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,337 4,100 Total current assets 172,792 104,295 Long-term investments 8,030 — Property and equipment, net 26,464 9,158 Operating lease right-of-use assets 90,124 — Goodwill 862 862 Other assets 7,940 3,208 Total assets $ 306,212 $ 117,523 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,243 $ 2,284 Accrued liabilities 32,586 26,688 Deferred revenue 1,251 1,223 Debt, current portion 1,944 — Accrued interest 128 139 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 7,914 — Total current liabilities 52,066 30,334 Debt, noncurrent portion 32,989 34,899 Deferred rent, noncurrent portion — 153 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 85,748 — Total liabilities 170,803 65,386 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 25 23 Additional paid-in capital 395,695 257,955 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 82 (16 ) Accumulated deficit (260,393 ) (205,825 ) Total stockholders’ equity 135,409 52,137 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 306,212 $ 117,523





IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue, net $ 59,104 $ 41,782 $ 214,552 $ 147,277 Cost of revenue 13,915 10,806 52,485 38,795 Gross profit 45,189 30,976 162,067 108,482 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,268 7,084 37,299 20,860 Selling, general and administrative 53,647 36,983 179,523 133,313 Total operating expenses 62,915 44,067 216,822 154,173 Loss from operations (17,726 ) (13,091 ) (54,755 ) (45,691 ) Interest expense (385 ) (535 ) (1,643 ) (3,115 ) Other income, net 829 429 1,895 1,501 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (3,029 ) — (3,029 ) Loss before income taxes (17,282 ) (16,226 ) (54,503 ) (50,334 ) Income tax provision 18 44 65 44 Net loss $ (17,300 ) $ (16,270 ) $ (54,568 ) $ (50,378 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (2.16 ) $ (2.11 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 26,593,636 24,247,003 25,265,918 23,885,858



