Super League Gaming Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 5:00 P.M. ET

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: SLGG), a leader in bringing live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to everyday gamers around the world, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, and provide a business update. A summary of results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 987-6716

International dial-in number: (630) 652-5945

Conference ID: 3692559

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.SuperLeague.com .



A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 19, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 3692559

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading esports community and content platform for competitive, everyday gamers, fans and friends of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on positive and inclusive gameplay, Super League enables players to experience their sport like the pros while also developing sportsmanship, communication and team-building skills. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, Super League operates physical and digital experiences in partnership with publishers of top-tier games. Local movie theatres, PC cafes, restaurant and entertainment venues are transformed into esports arenas where gamers compete, socialize, spectate and celebrate the amateur esports lifestyle. Super League’s platform offers unique amateur esports experiences that not only ratchet up the competition for avid gamers, but also attract audiences with elite amateur broadcasts that transform physical venues as well as fuel SuperLeagueTV’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of events that took place during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; unknown liabilities; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers’ needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our prospectus dated February 25, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan and Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

SLG@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Gillian Sheldon

(213) 718-3880

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com



