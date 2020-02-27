There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,772 in the last 365 days.

Health Catalyst Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

“We concluded an exceptional year for Health Catalyst on a high note in the fourth quarter of 2019, achieving strong results across all areas of our business and exceeded the midpoint of our guidance for the quarter,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “In addition to this financial and operational execution, I was particularly pleased to see that our team member engagement scores, as measured by Gallup, were well in to the 99th percentile and marked the highest achievement in the history of our company. We feel confident that our momentum from 2019 will continue into 2020 and enable us to achieve strong financial and operational results in a manner that is consistent with our mission.”   


Financial Highlights for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2019

Key Financial Metrics

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year over
Year 		   Year Ended
December 31, 		  Year over
Year 
  2019   2018   Change   2019   2018   Change
GAAP Financial Data: (in thousands, except percentages)
Technology revenue  $ 22,582        $ 18,765        20%   $ 83,975        $ 57,224        47%
Professional services revenue  $ 20,919        $ 17,319        21%   $ 70,966        $ 55,350        28%
Total revenue  $ 43,501        $ 36,084        21%   $ 154,941        $ 112,574        38%
Loss from operations  $ (13,672)       $ (12,933)       6%   $ (54,865)       $ (60,095)       (9)%
Net loss  $ (14,266)       $ (13,575)       5%   $ (60,096)       $ (61,984)       (3)%
Other Non-GAAP Financial Data:(1)                      
Adjusted Technology Gross Profit  $ 15,393        $ 12,147        27%   $ 56,378        $ 37,901        49%
Adjusted Technology Gross Margin 68  %     65  %         67  %     66  %      
Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit  $ 6,877        $ 5,399        27%   $ 24,494        $ 16,028        53%
Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin  33  %     31  %         35  %     29  %      
Total Adjusted Gross Profit  $ 22,270        $ 17,546        27%   $ 80,872        $ 53,929        50%
Total Adjusted Gross Margin  51  %     49  %         52  %     48  %      
Adjusted EBITDA  $ (6,488)       $ (9,426)       (31)%   $ (27,363)       $ (38,053)       (28)%

________________________
(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

 

Other Key Metrics

  As of December 31,
  2019   2018   2017
DOS Subscription Customers  65    50   34


  Year Ended December 31,
  2019   2018   2017
Dollar-based Retention Rate  109 %   107 %   108 %
                 

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the first-quarter of 2020, we expect:

  • Total revenue between $42.0 million and $45.0 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $(8.5) million and $(6.5) million

For the full-year of 2020, we expect:

  • Total revenue between $185.0 million and $188.0 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $(23.5) million and $(20.5) million

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to review the results today, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-295-1104 for U.S. participants, or 1-470-495-9486 for international participants, and referencing participant code 7774569. A live audio webcast that will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Available Information

Health Catalyst intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for Q4 and full year 2019. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; and (v) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019 that was filed with the SEC on November 12, 2019 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about February 28, 2019.  All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

  As of December 31,
  2019   2018
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents  $ 18,032        $ 28,431     
Short-term investments  210,245        4,761     
Accounts receivable, net 27,570        27,696     
Deferred costs  937        649     
Prepaid expenses and other assets  7,455        5,321     
Total current assets  264,239        66,858     
Property and equipment, net  4,295        4,676     
Intangible assets, net  25,535        28,304     
Operating lease right-of-use assets  3,787        6,344     
Other assets  810        1,099     
Goodwill  3,694        3,694     
Total assets  $ 302,360        $ 110,975     
Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable  $ 3,622        $ 1,812     
Accrued liabilities  8,944        9,203     
Acquisition-related consideration payable  2,192        2,172     
Deferred revenue  30,653        24,755     
Operating lease liabilities 2,806        2,577     
Current portion of long-term debt —        1,287     
Total current liabilities  48,217        41,806     
Long-term debt, net of current portion  48,200        18,814     
Acquisition-related consideration payable, net of current portion 1,860        3,770     
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  1,459        7,280     
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  1,654        4,228     
Other liabilities  326        —     
Total liabilities  101,716        75,898     
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; no shares and 22,713,694 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively —        409,845     
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 36,678,854 and 4,779,356 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 37           
Additional paid-in capital  811,049        —     
Accumulated deficit  (610,514 )     (374,772 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  72        (1 )  
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)  200,644        (374,768 )  
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 302,360        $ 110,975     
                   
                   

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue:              
Technology  $ 22,582        $ 18,765        $ 83,975        $ 57,224     
Professional services  20,919        17,319        70,966        55,350     
Total revenue  43,501        36,084        154,941        112,574     
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:              
Technology(1)(2) 7,261        6,647        27,797        19,429     
Professional services(1)(2)(3) 14,416        12,080        47,548        40,423     
Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 21,677        18,727        75,345        59,852     
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 11,705        11,627        47,284        44,123     
Research and development(1)(2)(3) 13,043        10,561        46,252        38,592     
General and administrative(1)(2)(3) 8,380        5,942        31,713        22,690     
Depreciation and amortization  2,368        2,160        9,212        7,412     
Total operating expenses  35,496        30,290        134,461        112,817     
Loss from operations  (13,672 )     (12,933 )     (54,865 )     (60,095 )  
Loss on extinguishment of debt  —        —        (1,670 )     —     
Interest and other expense, net  (495 )     (635 )     (3,419 )     (2,024 )  
Loss before income taxes  (14,167 )     (13,568 )     (59,954 )     (62,119 )  
Income tax provision (benefit)  99              142        (135 )  
Net loss  $ (14,266 )     $ (13,575 )     $ (60,096 )     $ (61,984 )  
Less: accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock —        64,082        180,826        52,037     
Net loss attributable to common stockholders  $ (14,266 )     $ (77,657 )     $ (240,922 )     $ (114,021 )  
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.39 )     $ (16.33 )     $ (12.86 )     $ (23.76 )  
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 36,519        4,755        18,741        4,798     
               
Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted(4) $ (0.21 )         $ (0.93 )      
Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted(4) 36,519            36,268         

_______________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:              
Technology  $ 72      $ 29      $ 200      $ 78   
Professional services  374      155      968      480   
Sales and marketing 1,173      491      3,811      1,514   
Research and development  1,339      255      4,841      787   
General and administrative  1,858      381      8,024      1,339   
Total  $ 4,816      $ 1,311      $ 17,844      $ 4,198   
                               

(2) Includes tender offer payments deemed compensation expense as follows:

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Tender Offer Payments Deemed Compensation Expense: (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:              
Technology  $ —      $ —      $ —      $ 28   
Professional services  —      —      —      284   
Sales and marketing —      —      —      3,967   
Research and development  —      —      —      906   
General and administrative  —      —      —      3,133   
Total  $ —      $ —      $ —      $ 8,318   
                               

(3) Includes post-acquisition restructuring costs as follows:

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Post-Acquisition Restructuring Costs: (in thousands)
  Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:              
Technology  $ —      $ —      $ —      $ —   
Professional services  —          108      337   
Sales and marketing —      31      306      780   
Research and development  —      —      32      513   
General and administrative  —      —      —      484   
Total  $ —      $ 36      $ 446      $ 2,114   

(4) Includes pro forma adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders and the weighted average number of common shares outstanding directly attributable to the closing of our initial public offering on July 29, 2019 as well as certain other non-GAAP adjustments. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share" section below for further details.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)

  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss  $ (60,096 )     $ (61,984 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  9,212        7,412     
Loss on extinguishment of debt  1,670        —     
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  1,081        533     
Investment discount and premium amortization  (615 )     (143 )  
Change in fair value of warrant liability  —        (34 )  
Gain on sale of property and equipment  (39 )     (29 )  
Stock-based compensation expense  17,844        4,198     
Deferred tax provision (benefit)  40        (163 )  
Other  (15 )     —     
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net  127        (3,627 )  
Deferred costs (288 )     113     
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (1,308 )     (1,334 )  
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,557        (3,942 )  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (86 )     4,588     
Deferred revenue  77        10,317     
Operating lease liabilities  (2,345 )     3,799     
Net cash used in operating activities  (32,184 )     (40,296 )  
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment  (2,399 )     (2,275 )  
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment  62        29     
Purchase of short-term investments (256,007 )     (13,993 )  
Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 50,677        37,870     
Purchase of intangible assets  (1,935 )     (228 )  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (209,602 )     21,403     
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 194,649        —     
Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 12,073        33,987     
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  2,656        3,045     
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan  2,978        —     
Repurchase of common stock  —        (8,712 )  
Payment of SVB line of credit and mezzanine loan (21,821 )     —     
Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs 47,169        9,950     
Payments of acquisition-related consideration  (1,713 )     (13,924 )  
Payments of deferred offering costs  (4,610 )     —     
Net cash provided by financing activities  231,381        24,346     
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents        —     
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (10,399 )     5,453     
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  28,431        22,978     
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period  $ 18,032        $ 28,431     
                   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization and excluding (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) tender offer payments deemed compensation, and (iii) post-acquisition restructuring costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses. The following is a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

   
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
  (in thousands, except percentages)
  Technology   Professional
Services		   Total
Revenue  $ 22,582        $ 20,919        $ 43,501     
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization  (7,261 )     (14,416 )     (21,677 )  
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization  15,321        6,503        21,824     
Add:          
Stock-based compensation  72        374        446     
Adjusted Gross Profit  $ 15,393        $ 6,877        $ 22,270     
Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization  68  %     31  %     50  %  
Adjusted Gross Margin  68  %     33  %     51  %  


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
  (in thousands, except percentages)
  Technology   Professional
Services		   Total
Revenue  $ 18,765        $ 17,319        $ 36,084     
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization  (6,647 )     (12,080 )     (18,727 )  
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization  12,118        5,239        17,357     
Add:          
Stock-based compensation  29        155        184     
Post-acquisition restructuring costs  —                 
Adjusted Gross Profit  $ 12,147        $ 5,399        $ 17,546     
Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization  65  %     30  %     48  %  
Adjusted Gross Margin  65  %     31  %     49  %  


  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
  (in thousands, except percentages)
  Technology   Professional
Services		   Total
Revenue  $ 83,975        $ 70,966        $ 154,941     
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization  (27,797 )     (47,548 )     (75,345 )  
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization  56,178        23,418        79,596     
Add:          
Stock-based compensation  200        968        1,168     
Post-acquisition restructuring costs  —        108        108     
Adjusted Gross Profit  $ 56,378        $ 24,494        $ 80,872     
Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization  67  %     33  %     51  %  
Adjusted Gross Margin  67  %     35  %     52  %  


  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
  (in thousands, except percentages)
  Technology   Professional
Services		   Total
Revenue  $ 57,224        $ 55,350        $ 112,574     
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization  (19,429 )     (40,423 )     (59,852 )  
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization  37,795        14,927        52,722     
Add:          
Stock-based compensation  78        480        558     
Tender offer payments deemed compensation  28        284        312     
Post-acquisition restructuring costs  —        337        337     
Adjusted Gross Profit  $ 37,901        $ 16,028        $ 53,929     
Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization  66  %     27  %     47  %  
Adjusted Gross Margin  66  %     29  %     48  %  
                       

 

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other expense, net, (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (iii) income tax provision, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) tender offer payments deemed compensation, and (vii) post-acquisition restructuring costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

       
  Three Months
Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months
Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Net loss  $ (14,266 )     $ (13,575 )     $ (60,096 )     $ (61,984 )  
Add:              
Interest and other expense, net  495        635        3,419        2,024     
Loss on extinguishment of debt  —        —        1,670        —     
Income tax provision (benefit)  99              142        (135 )  
Depreciation and amortization  2,368        2,160        9,212        7,412     
Stock-based compensation  4,816        1,311        17,844        4,198     
Tender offer payments deemed compensation  —        —        —        8,318     
Post-acquisition restructuring costs  —        36        446        2,114     
Adjusted EBITDA  $ (6,488 )     $ (9,426 )     $ (27,363 )     $ (38,053 )  
                                       


Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share

Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (i) accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) post-acquisition restructuring costs, (iv) amortization of acquired intangibles, and (v) loss on debt extinguishment. We believe Adjusted Net Loss provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

On July 29, 2019, we closed our initial public offering (our IPO) in which we issued and sold 8,050,000 shares (inclusive of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,050,000 shares) of common stock at $26.00 per share. We received net proceeds of $194.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before deducting offering costs of $4.6 million. Upon the closing of our IPO, all shares of our outstanding redeemable convertible preferred stock converted into 23,151,481 shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis. As a result of our IPO closing during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, we have prepared the below adjusted condensed consolidated statement of operations data in order to present pro forma adjusted net loss per share amounts that will be comparable to future periods.  The following calculation gives effect to the following pro forma adjustments:

  1. The automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of our redeemable convertible preferred stock (using the if-converted method) into common stock as though the conversion had occurred as of the beginning of each period.

  2. The issuance of 8,050,000 shares of common stock as part of the IPO, assuming the shares of common stock were issued and sold as of the beginning of each period.

The table below presents our calculation of pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, including a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss and the pro forma as adjusted weighted-average shares used in calculating pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP:

       
  Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2019 		  Twelve Months
Ended
December 31, 2019
Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (14,266 )     $ (240,922 )  
Add:      
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock —        180,826     
Stock-based compensation 4,816        17,844     
Post-acquisition restructuring costs —        446     
Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,659        6,330     
Loss on extinguishment of debt —        1,670     
Adjusted Net Loss $ (7,791 )     $ (33,806 )  
Denominator:      
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 36,519,401        18,741,119     
Pro forma adjustments:      
Pro forma adjustment to reflect conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock, assuming the conversion took place at the beginning of each period —        13,002,887     
Pro forma adjustment to reflect issuance of shares of common stock as part of IPO, assuming the issuance took place at the beginning of each period —        4,524,110     
Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted 36,519,401        36,268,116     
Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21 )     $ (0.93 )  
                   


