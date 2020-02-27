II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Investor Event at OFC 2020, March 10 in San Diego

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will webcast an investor event at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) 2020 annual conference:



II-VI Investor Event at OFC 2020

Place: San Diego Convention Center

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Time: 4:15 p.m. PDT / 7:15 p.m. EDT

Presenters

Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer

Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/ . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT:

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us



