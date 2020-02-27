Black Hills Corp. Closes $100 Million Equity Issuance and Reaffirms Guidance Range

Company also announces March investor meetings

/EIN News/ -- RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the closing of its previously announced $100 million equity issuance. The company issued 1,222,942 shares of its common stock to a single investor through an underwritten registered transaction.



Net proceeds from this transaction will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding the company’s capital expenditures program and repayment of outstanding short-term debt.

Black Hills also announced that senior executives from the company will be meeting with investors during the month of March at conferences and at investor offices. Updated investor materials will be available on the company’s website at www.blackhillscorp.com after the market closes on Friday, Feb. 28.

The company expects to discuss recent events, including the completed equity issuance and earnings guidance for 2020, with investors. Black Hills is reaffirming its 2020 earnings guidance range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share available for common stock, as adjusted, based on its latest guidance assumptions dated Feb. 6.

