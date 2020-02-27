Highwoods to Present at CITI 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

Live Webcast on Tuesday, March 3, at 3:50 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a roundtable presentation at the CITI 2020 Global Property CEO Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 3:50 p.m. ET, and is expected to last approximately 35 minutes.



The following is a link to the webcast presentation on the Company’s website, a replay of which will be available an hour after the presentation ends.

Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference - Webcast

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:

Brendan Maiorana

Executive Vice President, Finance

919-431-1529



