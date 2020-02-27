Interpublic Group to Present at the 2020 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the 2020 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 2nd 2020, at 4:20 pm Eastern time/1:20 pm Pacific time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439



